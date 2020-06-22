Log in
Company Profile for Blue Hexagon Inc.

06/22/2020 | 12:23am EDT

Blue Hexagon is a deep learning innovator of AI You Can Trust™ to stop cyber adversaries and malware at sub-second speed, before the infiltration. The company’s real-time deep learning platform delivers world’s highest detection efficacy for zero-day and known threats, and real-time orchestration and blocking controls, to protect enterprise network, cloud, and email. Blue Hexagon deep learning models do not require baselining and eliminate learning delays, sandboxes, and rules or signatures. Blue Hexagon is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA, and backed by Benchmark and Altimeter Capital. For more information, visit bluehexagon.ai and follow us @bluehexagonai

Company:

Blue Hexagon Inc.

 

 

Headquarters Address:

298 South Sunnyvale Ave #205

 

Sunnyvale, CA 94086

 

 

Main Telephone:

408-649-7411

 

 

Website:

bluehexagon.ai

 

 

Type of Organization:

Private

 

 

Industry:

Software

 

 

Key Executives:

CMO: Gajraj Singh

 

 

Public Relations

 

Contact:

Gajraj Singh

Phone:

4087911275

Email:

gajraj@bluehexagon.ai

 


