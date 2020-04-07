Company Profile for BrightDoor

Log in
BrightDoor

04/07/2020

Established in 2005 and based in Raleigh, N.C., BrightDoor was founded on a singular premise: With superior technology tools in their hands that were tailored for their unique needs, real estate sales and marketing professionals could reach untold (and yet-untapped) potential. The company offers remarkable, easy-to-use real estate CRM, interactive touch screen software and client-branded mobile apps – backed by the best customer support in the industry. Recently, BrightDoor expanded its product portfolio with the launch of HomeRover, an innovative mobile app that lets house hunters direct live video home tours hosted by agents, family or friends.

The company serves a broad array of real estate clients in the U.S. and throughout North America. Its clients include single and multifamily developers, home builders, and national brokerages, and its client roster includes brands such as American Campus Communities, Tavistock Development Company, Kitson & Partners, Newland Communities and Coldwell Banker.

Company:

 

BrightDoor

 

 

 

Headquarters Address:

 

414 Fayetteville St

 

 

Suite 400

 

 

Raleigh, NC 27601

 

 

 

Main Telephone:

 

800-894-5982

 

 

 

Website:

 

http://www.brightdoor.com

 

 

 

Type of Organization:

 

Private

 

 

 

Industry:

 

Software

 

 

 

Key Executives:

 

CEO: Michael Worthington

 

 

COO: Kimberly Luksic

 

 

 

Public Relations

 

 

Contact:

 

Joseph Gaitens

Phone:

 

(919) 414-6336

Email:

 

Joseph.Gaitens@nc.rr.com

 


© Business Wire 2020
