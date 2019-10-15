Company Profile for Changepoint

Log in
10/15/2019

Hundreds of global customers use Changepoint solutions to reduce inefficiency and risk while accelerating the right strategic outcomes with greater business transparency by seamlessly connecting strategy to execution. Changepoint has a rich history as a proven market leader in project portfolio management (PPM) and professional services automation with product offerings that span PPM, new product development, strategy and enterprise transformation, enterprise architecture, and services delivery. Achieve better business outcomes at www.changepoint.com.

Company:

 

Changepoint

 

 

 

Headquarters Address:

 

1111 3rd Avenue Suite 700

 

 

Seattle, WA 98101

 

 

 

Main Telephone:

 

888-341-9117

 

 

 

Website:

 

www.changepoint.com

 

 

 

Type of Organization:

 

Private

 

 

 

Industry:

 

Software

 

 

 

Key Executives:

 

CEO: Matt Scheuing

 

 

CFO: Scott Mahan

 

 

CRO: Matt Perrine

 

 

 

Public Relations

 

 

Contact:

 

Andy Tolton

Phone:

 

425-681-2770

Email:

 

andy.tolton@changepoint.com

 


© Business Wire 2019
