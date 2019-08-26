Company Profile for Christopher & Banks Corporation

Christopher & Banks Corporation is a Minneapolis-based specialty retailer featuring exclusively designed privately branded women’s apparel and accessories. As of August 27, 2019 the Company operates 455 stores in 44 states consisting of 310 MPW stores, 80 Outlet stores, 34 Christopher & Banks stores, and 31 stores in its women’s plus size clothing division CJ Banks. The Company also operates the www.ChristopherandBanks.com eCommerce website.

Company: Christopher & Banks Corporation Headquarters Address: 2400 Xenium Lane North Plymouth, MN 55441 Main Telephone: 763-551-5000 Website: www.christopherandbanks.com Ticker: CBKC(OTCQX) Type of Organization: Public Industry: Specialty Key Executives: CFO: Richard Bundy Investor Relations Contact: Jill Gaul Phone: 203-505-4939 Email: jill.gaul@icrinc.com

