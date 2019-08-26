Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Company Profile for Christopher & Banks Corporation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/26/2019 | 05:16pm EDT

Christopher & Banks Corporation is a Minneapolis-based specialty retailer featuring exclusively designed privately branded women’s apparel and accessories. As of August 27, 2019 the Company operates 455 stores in 44 states consisting of 310 MPW stores, 80 Outlet stores, 34 Christopher & Banks stores, and 31 stores in its women’s plus size clothing division CJ Banks. The Company also operates the www.ChristopherandBanks.com eCommerce website.

Company:

 

Christopher & Banks Corporation

 

 

 

Headquarters Address:

 

2400 Xenium Lane North

 

 

Plymouth, MN 55441

 

 

 

Main Telephone:

 

763-551-5000

 

 

 

Website:

 

www.christopherandbanks.com

 

 

 

Ticker:

 

CBKC(OTCQX)

 

 

 

Type of Organization:

 

Public

 

 

 

Industry:

 

Specialty

 

 

 

Key Executives:

 

CFO: Richard Bundy

 

 

 

Investor Relations

 

 

Contact:

 

Jill Gaul

Phone:

 

203-505-4939

Email:

 

jill.gaul@icrinc.com

 


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:42pTOURMALINE OIL CORP : . Declares Quarterly Dividend
AQ
06:20pJ&J liable for $572 million in Oklahoma opioid epidemic trial, shares rise
RE
06:20pKaizen Discovery grants stock options
NE
06:18pGROUPE CASINO : Casino takes note of the positive recommendation by Éxito's Audit and Risk Committee
GL
06:13pOklahoma judge finds J&J liable in first trial over opioids
RE
06:12pLeadership Training Opportunities will help Law Enforcement Executives Meet Challenges of Modern Policing
GL
06:11pHillard Heintze to Provide Update to the Virginia Beach Public and City Council on the Status of Its Independent Investigation into the May 31 Mass Shooting
GL
06:03pACTIVISION BLIZZARD :  The Adventure Begins Anew—World of Warcraft® Classic Is Now Live
BU
06:01pHALLIBURTON : Celebrates 100th Anniversary Through Donations to 8 Asia Pacific Nonprofit Organizations
BU
06:01pKatie Couric and Maria Menounos Promote Healthy Living at Rally Health's Pop-up Event in New York City
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1J&J liable for $572 million in Oklahoma opioid epidemic trial, shares rise
2Oklahoma judge finds J&J liable in first trial over opioids
3ACTIVISION BLIZZARD : ACTIVISION BLIZZARD :  The Adventure Begins Anew—World of Warcraft® Classic Is Now..
4Leadership Training Opportunities will help Law Enforcement Executives Meet Challenges of Modern Policing
5CASINO GUICHARD-PERRACHON : GROUPE CASINO: Casino takes note of the positive recommendation by Éxito's Audit a..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group