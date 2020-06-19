Company Profile for Cycle Pharmaceuticals Limited

Log in
06/19/2020 | 05:51pm EDT

Cycle Pharmaceutical Ltd (Cycle) is a pioneering pharmaceutical company, reimagining how drugs can benefit patients, to make their lives easier and improve their quality of life at every stage.

Cycle has three core areas of pharmaceutical development: improving orphan drugs (optimising an existing drug); repurposing drugs (creating a new indication for an already existing drug) and generics (reinstating generic drugs, previously available in the market). These three areas of focus are underpinned by formulation technology - creating new drug delivery technologies to improve the efficacy and effectiveness of drugs, allowing Cycle to give patients greater freedom and choice.

With headquarters in Cambridge, U.K., and offices in Boston (MA) U.S, Cycle has developed unique partnerships with renowned universities and commercial companies around the world. Cycle is not limited to any one disease area. We are actively working in a broad range of disease areas, from cardiovascular and inflammatory conditions, to rare diseases such as cystic fibrosis and tyrosinemia type 1 (HT-1).

Company:

 

Cycle Pharmaceuticals Limited

 

 

 

Headquarters Address:

 

The Bailey Grundy Barrett Building

 

 

Little St Mary's Lane

 

 

Cambridge CB2 1RR

 

 

United Kingdom

 

 

 

Main Telephone:

 

44 (0) 1223 803636

 

 

 

Website:

 

https://www.cyclepharma.com

 

 

 

Type of Organization:

 

Private

 

 

 

Industry:

 

Pharmaceutical

 

 

 

Key Executives:

 

CEO: Antonio Benedetti

 

 

Chairman: James Harrison

 

 

Business Development: Steve Fuller

 

 

 

Global Marketing

 

 

Contact:

 

Paula Bekinschtein

Email:

 

info@cyclepharma.com

 

 

 

General Counsel

 

 

Contact:

 

Sarah Gowing

Phone:

 

+44 (0) 1223 354118

Email:

 

info@cyclepharma.com

 


