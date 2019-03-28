Company Profile for EZ Route 990

FREE expert preparation and e-filing of your Form 990-EZ!

EZ Route 990: “Saving the World – One Tax Return at a Time”.

EZ Route 990 was created to support the nonprofit sector. With a national reach, we focus on the nonprofit community’s need for tax return preparation. EZ Route 990 is committed to strengthening the nonprofit sector by protecting an organization’s tax-exempt status and reputation.

EZ Route 990 was conceived and created by a team of three CPAs with over 80 years of combined expertise in tax return preparation. We are energized by our goal of “Saving the World – One Tax Return at a Time”.

Company: EZ Route 990 Headquarters Address: Walnut Creek, CA Main Telephone: 925-899-6220 Website: www.ezroute990.org Type of Organization: Private Industry: Accounting Key Executives: President: Harmon Burstyn Public Relations Contact: Harmon Burstyn Phone: 925-899-6220 Email: hburstyn@ezroute990.org

