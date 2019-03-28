Company Profile for EZ Route 990

FREE expert preparation and e-filing of your Form 990-EZ!
EZ Route 990: “Saving the World – One Tax Return at a Time”.
EZ Route 990 was created to support the nonprofit sector. With a
national reach, we focus on the nonprofit community’s need for tax
return preparation. EZ Route 990 is committed to strengthening the
nonprofit sector by protecting an organization’s tax-exempt status and
reputation.
EZ Route 990 was conceived and created by a team of three CPAs with over
80 years of combined expertise in tax return preparation. We are
energized by our goal of “Saving the World – One Tax Return at a Time”.
Company:
EZ Route 990
Headquarters Address:
Walnut Creek, CA
Main Telephone:
925-899-6220
Website:
www.ezroute990.org
Type of Organization:
Private
Industry:
Accounting
Key Executives:
President: Harmon Burstyn
Public Relations
Contact:
Harmon Burstyn
Phone:
925-899-6220
Email:
hburstyn@ezroute990.org
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190328005999/en/