Company Profile for EZ Route 990

03/28/2019 | 07:09pm EDT

FREE expert preparation and e-filing of your Form 990-EZ!

EZ Route 990: “Saving the World – One Tax Return at a Time”.

EZ Route 990 was created to support the nonprofit sector. With a national reach, we focus on the nonprofit community’s need for tax return preparation. EZ Route 990 is committed to strengthening the nonprofit sector by protecting an organization’s tax-exempt status and reputation.

EZ Route 990 was conceived and created by a team of three CPAs with over 80 years of combined expertise in tax return preparation. We are energized by our goal of “Saving the World – One Tax Return at a Time”.

Company:   EZ Route 990
 
Headquarters Address:

Walnut Creek, CA

 
Main Telephone: 925-899-6220
 
Website:

www.ezroute990.org

 
Type of Organization: Private
 
Industry: Accounting
 
Key Executives: President: Harmon Burstyn
 
Public Relations
Contact: Harmon Burstyn
Phone: 925-899-6220
Email:

hburstyn@ezroute990.org


© Business Wire 2019
