Company Profile for Executech

Executech is an award-winning, managed IT services provider. Executech provides enterprise-quality IT to small and medium-sized organizations across the West. Executech is defined by its people and every client is supported by a team of personal and professional technicians who are available 24/7/365. Our technicians are not only experts, they’re consultants that bring a personal touch to servicing the technology needs of any business. Every client is backed by a team of over 100 certified technical experts that proactively build solutions for their needs. Executech strives for the best quality and service, and requires no contracts for its clients. For every need and any situation, Executech is an elite partner in providing the best IT services, products and support.

Company: Executech Headquarters Address: 1314 W 11400 S South Jordan, UT 84095 Main Telephone: 800.400.7554 Website: https://www.executech.com Type of Organization: Private Industry: Networks Key Executives: CEO: DJ Dorff Public Relations Contact: Gary Arnold Phone: 801.253.4541 Email: gary@executech.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191101005519/en/