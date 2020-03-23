Company Profile for Faraday Future

Faraday Future (FF) is a California-based global shared intelligent mobility ecosystem. Established in May 2014, the company is headquartered in Los Angeles along with its R&D Center and Futurist Testing Lab, and has offices in Silicon Valley, Beijing, Shanghai, and Chengdu. FF is poised to break the boundaries between the Internet, IT, creative, and auto industries with product and service offerings that integrate new energy, AI, Internet, and sharing models. FF's vision is to create a shared intelligent mobility ecosystem that empowers everyone to move, connect, breathe and live freely.

Company: Faraday Future Headquarters Address: 18455 S. Figueroa St. Gardena, CA 90248 Main Telephone: 310-956-6488 Website: www.ff.com Key Executives: Carsten Breitfeld YT Jia Contact: John Schilling Phone: 310-956-6488 Email: john.schilling@ff.com

