Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Company Profile for Faraday Future

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/23/2020 | 07:16pm EDT

Faraday Future (FF) is a California-based global shared intelligent mobility ecosystem. Established in May 2014, the company is headquartered in Los Angeles along with its R&D Center and Futurist Testing Lab, and has offices in Silicon Valley, Beijing, Shanghai, and Chengdu. FF is poised to break the boundaries between the Internet, IT, creative, and auto industries with product and service offerings that integrate new energy, AI, Internet, and sharing models. FF's vision is to create a shared intelligent mobility ecosystem that empowers everyone to move, connect, breathe and live freely.

Company:

Faraday Future

 

 

Headquarters Address:

18455 S. Figueroa St.

 

Gardena, CA 90248

 

 

Main Telephone:

310-956-6488

 

 

Website:

www.ff.com

 

 

Key Executives:

Carsten Breitfeld

 

YT Jia

 
Contact:

John Schilling

Phone:

310-956-6488

Email:

john.schilling@ff.com

 


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
08:25pCrude oil futures rise, but support seen weak
RE
08:23pPAPA JOHN INTERNATIONAL : Fast food closures sweep U.K., as even drive-thrus deemed unsafe
RE
08:21pAPERGY : Provides Business Update
AQ
08:17pSINGAPORE AIRLINES : Air's 'greatest challenge' prompts cuts affecting 10,000 staff
RE
08:10pMARKS & SPENCER : Deliveroo launches 'essentials' service in Britain to help isolators
RE
08:10pAMAZON COM : Begins Offering Paid Time Off to All Part-Time Employees
DJ
08:06pPACCAR : Provides Business Update
BU
08:05pIGM FINANCIAL : Canada Life, IGM Financial & Power Corporation of Canada contribute $1 million to address COVID-19 community challenges
AQ
08:02pSINGAPORE AIRLINES : Air's 'greatest challenge' prompts cuts affecting 10,000 staff
RE
08:01pAIKIDO PHARMA : Adopts Plan to Preserve Valuable Tax Assets
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1SINGAPORE AIRLINES LIMITED : SINGAPORE AIRLINES : Air's 'greatest challenge' prompts cuts affecting 10,000 sta..
2RIO TINTO GROUP : RIO TINTO : Virus-control measures to hit Rio Tinto operations in South Africa, Canada
3Bombardier to suspend business jet production in Canada over coronavirus
4CYTOMX THERAPEUTICS, INC. : CytomX Therapeutics and Astellas Announce Strategic Collaboration to Develop Probo..
5IGM FINANCIAL INC. : IGM FINANCIAL : Canada Life, IGM Financial & Power Corporation of Canada contribute $1 mi..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group