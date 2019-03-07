Company Profile for Fumoto USA

Fumoto USA is the US based distributor for Fumoto. Since 1976, Fumoto has earned the trust of over 10 million satisfied end users. Car and truck owners, truck fleet operators, and industrial engine manufacturers can testify to the impeccable quality, proven performance, and reliability of the Fumoto valve. Fumoto offers engine oil drain valves for virtually any vehicle engine. For more information and to find the valve that is right for your vehicle, please visit fumotousa.com.

Company: Fumoto USA Headquarters Address: 3330 Industrial Drive Santa Rosa, CA 95403 Main Telephone: (800) 918-3406 Website: http://fumotousa.com Type of Organization: Private Industry: Automotive Key Executives: President: Yuho Yamamoto Sales Director: Dory Trebicka Public Relations Contact: Gina Lopez Phone: (707) 545-7020 Email: glopez@fumotousa.com Sales Contact: Dory Trebicka Phone: (707) 545-7020 Email: dtrebicka@fumotousa.com

