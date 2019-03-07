Log in
Company Profile for Fumoto USA

03/07/2019

Fumoto USA is the US based distributor for Fumoto. Since 1976, Fumoto has earned the trust of over 10 million satisfied end users. Car and truck owners, truck fleet operators, and industrial engine manufacturers can testify to the impeccable quality, proven performance, and reliability of the Fumoto valve. Fumoto offers engine oil drain valves for virtually any vehicle engine. For more information and to find the valve that is right for your vehicle, please visit fumotousa.com.

Company:     Fumoto USA
 
Headquarters Address: 3330 Industrial Drive
Santa Rosa, CA 95403
 
Main Telephone: (800) 918-3406
 
Website:

http://fumotousa.com

 
Type of Organization: Private
 
Industry: Automotive
 
Key Executives: President: Yuho Yamamoto
Sales Director: Dory Trebicka
 
Public Relations
Contact: Gina Lopez
Phone: (707) 545-7020
Email:

glopez@fumotousa.com

 
Sales
Contact: Dory Trebicka
Phone: (707) 545-7020
Email:

dtrebicka@fumotousa.com


© Business Wire 2019
