Company Profile for Fumoto USA

Fumoto USA is the US based distributor for Fumoto. Since 1976, Fumoto
has earned the trust of over 10 million satisfied end users. Car and
truck owners, truck fleet operators, and industrial engine manufacturers
can testify to the impeccable quality, proven performance, and
reliability of the Fumoto valve. Fumoto offers engine oil drain valves
for virtually any vehicle engine. For more information and to find the
valve that is right for your vehicle, please visit fumotousa.com.
Company:
Fumoto USA
Headquarters Address:
3330 Industrial Drive
Santa Rosa, CA 95403
Main Telephone:
(800) 918-3406
Website:
http://fumotousa.com
Type of Organization:
Private
Industry:
Automotive
Key Executives:
President: Yuho Yamamoto
Sales Director: Dory Trebicka
Public Relations
Contact:
Gina Lopez
Phone:
(707) 545-7020
Email:
glopez@fumotousa.com
Sales
Contact:
Dory Trebicka
Phone:
(707) 545-7020
Email:
dtrebicka@fumotousa.com
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190307005047/en/