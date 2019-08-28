Company Profile for GCT Semiconductor, Inc.

Log in
08/28/2019 | 01:28am EDT

GCT Semiconductor is a leading fabless designer and supplier of advanced 4G LTE and 5G semiconductor solutions. GCT’s market-proven LTE solutions, commercially available since 2010, have enabled fast and reliable LTE connectivity to numerous commercial devices such as smartphones, tablets, hotspots, USB dongles, routers, M2M applications, etc., for the world’s top LTE carriers. GCT also offers LTE solutions optimized for the Internet of Things (IoT). GCT’s system-on-chips integrate radio frequency, baseband modem and digital signal processing functions, therefore offering complete 4G and 5G platform solutions with small form factors, low power consumption, high performance, high reliability and cost effectiveness.

Company:

GCT Semiconductor, Inc.

 

 

Headquarters Address:

2121 Ringwood Avenue

 

San Jose, CA 95131

 

 

Main Telephone:

4084346040

 

 

Website:

www.gctsemi.com

 

 

Type of Organization:

Private

 

 

Industry:

Telecommunications

 

 

Key Executives:

CEO: John Schlaefer

 

VP, Sales and Marketing: Alex Sum

 

 

Public Relations

 

Contact:

Sophie Heerinckx

Phone:

4083918355

Email:

sophieh@gctsemi.com

 

 

Investor Relations

 

Contact:

Alex Sum

Phone:

4088359686

Email:

AlexSum@gctsemi.com

 


