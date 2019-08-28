Company Profile for GCT Semiconductor, Inc.

GCT Semiconductor is a leading fabless designer and supplier of advanced 4G LTE and 5G semiconductor solutions. GCT’s market-proven LTE solutions, commercially available since 2010, have enabled fast and reliable LTE connectivity to numerous commercial devices such as smartphones, tablets, hotspots, USB dongles, routers, M2M applications, etc., for the world’s top LTE carriers. GCT also offers LTE solutions optimized for the Internet of Things (IoT). GCT’s system-on-chips integrate radio frequency, baseband modem and digital signal processing functions, therefore offering complete 4G and 5G platform solutions with small form factors, low power consumption, high performance, high reliability and cost effectiveness.

Company: GCT Semiconductor, Inc. Headquarters Address: 2121 Ringwood Avenue San Jose, CA 95131 Main Telephone: 4084346040 Website: www.gctsemi.com Type of Organization: Private Industry: Telecommunications Key Executives: CEO: John Schlaefer VP, Sales and Marketing: Alex Sum Public Relations Contact: Sophie Heerinckx Phone: 4083918355 Email: sophieh@gctsemi.com Investor Relations Contact: Alex Sum Phone: 4088359686 Email: AlexSum@gctsemi.com

