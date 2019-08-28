Company Profile for GCT Semiconductor, Inc.

GCT Semiconductor is a leading fabless designer and supplier of advanced 4G LTE and 5G semiconductor solutions. GCT’s market-proven LTE solutions, commercially available since 2010, have enabled fast and reliable LTE connectivity to numerous commercial devices such as smartphones, tablets, hotspots, USB dongles, routers, M2M applications, etc., for the world’s top LTE carriers. GCT also offers LTE solutions optimized for the Internet of Things (IoT). GCT’s system-on-chips integrate radio frequency, baseband modem and digital signal processing functions, therefore offering complete 4G and 5G platform solutions with small form factors, low power consumption, high performance, high reliability and cost effectiveness.
Company:
GCT Semiconductor, Inc.
Headquarters Address:
2121 Ringwood Avenue
San Jose, CA 95131
Main Telephone:
4084346040
Website:
www.gctsemi.com
Type of Organization:
Private
Industry:
Telecommunications
Key Executives:
CEO: John Schlaefer
VP, Sales and Marketing: Alex Sum
Public Relations
Contact:
Sophie Heerinckx
Phone:
4083918355
Email:
sophieh@gctsemi.com
Investor Relations
Contact:
Alex Sum
Phone:
4088359686
Email:
AlexSum@gctsemi.com
