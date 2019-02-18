Company Profile for GlideFast Consulting LLC

GlideFast Consulting is a consulting firm that is dedicated exclusively
to ServiceNow. As a Gold ServiceNow Services Partner, we are committed
to the success of our clients and employees. GlideFast Consulting
provides tailored solutions and professional services for ServiceNow
implementations, integrations, managed support services, application
development, and training.
|
Company:
|
|
GlideFast Consulting LLC
|
|
|
|
Headquarters Address:
|
|
444 Washington Street
|
|
|
#Suite 405
|
|
|
Woburn, MA 01801
|
|
|
|
Main Telephone:
|
|
339-999-2190
|
|
|
|
Website:
|
|
www.glidefast.com
|
|
|
|
Type of Organization:
|
|
Private
|
|
|
|
Industry:
|
|
Software
|
|
|
|
Key Executives:
|
|
CEO: Lloyd Godson
|
|
|
President: Michael Lombardo
|
|
|
|
Public Relations
|
|
|
Contact:
|
|
Janet Mesh
|
Phone:
|
|
617-312-9166
|
Email:
|
|
janet.mesh@glidefast.com
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190218005417/en/