Company Profile for GlideFast Consulting LLC

GlideFast Consulting is a consulting firm that is dedicated exclusively to ServiceNow. As a Gold ServiceNow Services Partner, we are committed to the success of our clients and employees. GlideFast Consulting provides tailored solutions and professional services for ServiceNow implementations, integrations, managed support services, application development, and training.

Company: GlideFast Consulting LLC Headquarters Address: 444 Washington Street #Suite 405 Woburn, MA 01801 Main Telephone: 339-999-2190 Website: www.glidefast.com Type of Organization: Private Industry: Software Key Executives: CEO: Lloyd Godson President: Michael Lombardo Public Relations Contact: Janet Mesh Phone: 617-312-9166 Email: janet.mesh@glidefast.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190218005417/en/