Company Profile for GlideFast Consulting LLC

02/18/2019 | 06:18pm EST

GlideFast Consulting is a consulting firm that is dedicated exclusively to ServiceNow. As a Gold ServiceNow Services Partner, we are committed to the success of our clients and employees. GlideFast Consulting provides tailored solutions and professional services for ServiceNow implementations, integrations, managed support services, application development, and training.

GlideFast Consulting LLC

 
Headquarters Address: 444 Washington Street
#Suite 405
Woburn, MA 01801
 
Main Telephone: 339-999-2190
 
www.glidefast.com

 
Type of Organization: Private
 
Industry: Software
 
Key Executives: CEO: Lloyd Godson
President: Michael Lombardo
 
Public Relations
Contact: Janet Mesh
Phone: 617-312-9166
janet.mesh@glidefast.com


