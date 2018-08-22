Log in
Company Profile for Griffin Capital Company, LLC

08/22/2018 | 02:02am CEST

Griffin Capital Company, LLC ("Griffin Capital" ) is a leading alternative investment asset manager with approximately $10.3 billion* in assets under management. Founded in 1995, the privately held firm is led by a seasoned team of senior executives with more than two decades of investment and real estate experience and who collectively have executed more than 650 transactions valued at over $22 billion.

The firm manages, sponsors or co-sponsors a suite of carefully curated, institutional quality investment solutions distributed by Griffin Capital Securities, LLC to retail investors through a community of partners, including independent and insurance broker-dealers, wirehouses, registered investment advisory firms and the financial advisors who work with these enterprises.

*Includes the property information related to interests held in certain joint ventures. As of December 31, 2017.

 
Company:     Griffin Capital Company, LLC
 
Headquarters Address: 1520 E. Grand Avenue
  El Segundo, CA 90245
 

Main Telephone:

310-469-6100

 
Website:

www.griffincapital.com

 

Type of Organization:

Private
 
Industry: Finance
 

Key Executives:

Chairman: Kevin Shields
President: David Rupert
CIO: Michael Escalante
 
Public Relations
Contact: Amanda Gorsche Miller
Phone: 949-270-9373
Email:

amiller@griffincapital.com

 
Public Relations
Contact: Diana Keary
Phone:

949-270-9303

Email:

dkeary@griffincapital.com

 


