Company Profile for Griffin Capital Company, LLC

Griffin Capital Company, LLC ("Griffin Capital" ) is a leading
alternative investment asset manager with approximately $10.3 billion*
in assets under management. Founded in 1995, the privately held firm is
led by a seasoned team of senior executives with more than two decades
of investment and real estate experience and who collectively have
executed more than 650 transactions valued at over $22 billion.
The firm manages, sponsors or co-sponsors a suite of carefully curated,
institutional quality investment solutions distributed by Griffin
Capital Securities, LLC to retail investors through a community of
partners, including independent and insurance broker-dealers,
wirehouses, registered investment advisory firms and the financial
advisors who work with these enterprises.
*Includes the property information related to interests held in certain
joint ventures. As of December 31, 2017.
Company:
Griffin Capital Company, LLC
Headquarters Address:
1520 E. Grand Avenue
El Segundo, CA 90245
Main Telephone:
310-469-6100
Website:
www.griffincapital.com
Type of Organization:
Private
Industry:
Finance
Key Executives:
Chairman: Kevin Shields
President: David Rupert
CIO: Michael Escalante
Public Relations
Amanda Gorsche Miller
Phone:
949-270-9373
Email:
amiller@griffincapital.com
Public Relations
Diana Keary
Phone:
949-270-9303
Email:
dkeary@griffincapital.com
