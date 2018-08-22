Company Profile for Griffin Capital Company, LLC

Griffin Capital Company, LLC ("Griffin Capital" ) is a leading alternative investment asset manager with approximately $10.3 billion* in assets under management. Founded in 1995, the privately held firm is led by a seasoned team of senior executives with more than two decades of investment and real estate experience and who collectively have executed more than 650 transactions valued at over $22 billion.

The firm manages, sponsors or co-sponsors a suite of carefully curated, institutional quality investment solutions distributed by Griffin Capital Securities, LLC to retail investors through a community of partners, including independent and insurance broker-dealers, wirehouses, registered investment advisory firms and the financial advisors who work with these enterprises.

*Includes the property information related to interests held in certain joint ventures. As of December 31, 2017.

Company: Griffin Capital Company, LLC Headquarters Address: 1520 E. Grand Avenue El Segundo, CA 90245 Main Telephone: 310-469-6100 Website: www.griffincapital.com Type of Organization: Private Industry: Finance Key Executives: Chairman: Kevin Shields President: David Rupert CIO: Michael Escalante Public Relations Contact: Amanda Gorsche Miller Phone: 949-270-9373 Email: amiller@griffincapital.com Public Relations Contact: Diana Keary Phone: 949-270-9303 Email: dkeary@griffincapital.com

