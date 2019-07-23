Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Company Profile for HITN

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/23/2019 | 04:26pm EDT

Hispanic Information and Telecommunications Network, Inc. (“HITN”) was established in 1981 as a non-profit organization whose mission is to advance the educational, cultural and socio-economic aspirations of U.S Hispanics through the development and distribution of quality and authentic content, on-air, online and on the ground.

HITN’s services include:

HITN TV – HITN’s noncommercial television network reaches 44 million homes across the United States and is carried by all major cable and satellite operators as well as by several telecommunication companies and digital platforms. HITN TV serves Hispanic families by providing a mix of self-produced, acquired and syndicated Spanish-language programming. Some of its key programming genres include health and wellness, current affairs, science and technology and nature.

HITN Digital Services – HITN has created and operates a number of Spanish language based services specifically for digital platforms. HITN’s recently released TV-everywhere apps allowing authenticated subscribers access to HITN TV on mobile devices, as well as a robust video-on-demand platform with all HITN content. HITN Digital Services recently launched Edye, a premium SVOD service in Spanish-language for preschoolers. HITN Digital Services also manages VidaySalud.com, the largest Spanish-language health-information platform in the world. HITN also distributes wireless broadband enabled devices to schools and libraries in the continental United States and in Puerto Rico for access to its online digital services and for distribution to faculty, administrative staff and students in furtherance of their own educational missions.

HITN Learning – HITN Learning provides parents, caregivers and teachers with resources and bilingual cultural tools that serve to enrich the learning experiences of children including the newly produced Cleo & Cuquin Family Fun Kits and Apps that offer a uniquely entertaining world of highly engaging child-centered bilingual print and digital material, all supporting kindergarten learning and success.

HITN Community - HITN brings to life its mission to educate while entertaining by hosting interactive events across the country designed to promote important topics such as early education, health and wellness, and science and technology.

Company:

 

HITN

 

 

 

Headquarters Address:

 

63 Flushing Avenue, Suite #211

 

 

Brooklyn, NY 11205

 

 

 

Main Telephone:

 

646-731-3520

 

 

 

Website:

 

hitn.org

 

 

 

Type of Organization:

 

Non-profit

 

 

 

Industry:

 

Entertainment

 

 

 

Key Executives:

 

President & CEO: Michael D. Nieves

 

 

CFO & COO: Kennedy Paul

 

 

General Counsel & Corporate Secretary: Jonathan Guerra

 

Public Relations

 

 

Contact:

 

Lina Sands

Phone:

 

646-731-3887

Email:

 

lsands@hitn.org

 

 

 

Head of Television & Digital

 

 

Contact:

 

Guillermo Sierra

Phone:

 

646-731-3637

Email:

 

gsierra@hitn.org

 

 

 

General Manager, TV

 

 

Contact:

 

Eric Turpin

Phone:

 

646-731-3708

Email:

 

eturpin@hitn.org

 


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
04:46pONCOCYTE CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:46pTEGNA : Announces Quarterly Dividend
BU
04:46pAMERICAN STATES WATER COMPANY : to Report Second Quarter 2019 Results
BU
04:45pJAGUAR HEALTH : Announces Closing of $16.56 Million Underwritten Public Offering and Full Exercise of Over-Allotment Option
PU
04:45pMOGO FINANCE TECHNOLOGY : Named One of Canada's Top 50 Fintech Companies by the Digital Finance Institute
PU
04:45pROLLINS : Jul 23, 2019Rollins, Inc. Announces Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend
PU
04:45pRETAIL PROPERTIES OF AMERICA, INC. : Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:45pKONTOOR BRANDS, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:45pCHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL : online focus delivers same-store sales beat
RE
04:44pCITIZENS : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : United Tech profit beats on aircraft parts demand after MAX grounding
2UBS GROUP : Diversity helps UBS defy banking gloom with profit rise
3INTEL CORPORATION : Trump agrees to prompt responses to license requests for Huawei sales
4COCA-COLA COMPANY (THE) : Coca-Cola's coffee and zero sugar soda mix lifts 2019 goals, shares
5IG GROUP HOLDINGS : Trading platform IG confident of turning corner after profit slump

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group