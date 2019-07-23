Company Profile for HITN

Hispanic Information and Telecommunications Network, Inc. (“HITN”) was established in 1981 as a non-profit organization whose mission is to advance the educational, cultural and socio-economic aspirations of U.S Hispanics through the development and distribution of quality and authentic content, on-air, online and on the ground.

HITN’s services include:

HITN TV – HITN’s noncommercial television network reaches 44 million homes across the United States and is carried by all major cable and satellite operators as well as by several telecommunication companies and digital platforms. HITN TV serves Hispanic families by providing a mix of self-produced, acquired and syndicated Spanish-language programming. Some of its key programming genres include health and wellness, current affairs, science and technology and nature.

HITN Digital Services – HITN has created and operates a number of Spanish language based services specifically for digital platforms. HITN’s recently released TV-everywhere apps allowing authenticated subscribers access to HITN TV on mobile devices, as well as a robust video-on-demand platform with all HITN content. HITN Digital Services recently launched Edye, a premium SVOD service in Spanish-language for preschoolers. HITN Digital Services also manages VidaySalud.com, the largest Spanish-language health-information platform in the world. HITN also distributes wireless broadband enabled devices to schools and libraries in the continental United States and in Puerto Rico for access to its online digital services and for distribution to faculty, administrative staff and students in furtherance of their own educational missions.

HITN Learning – HITN Learning provides parents, caregivers and teachers with resources and bilingual cultural tools that serve to enrich the learning experiences of children including the newly produced Cleo & Cuquin Family Fun Kits and Apps that offer a uniquely entertaining world of highly engaging child-centered bilingual print and digital material, all supporting kindergarten learning and success.

HITN Community - HITN brings to life its mission to educate while entertaining by hosting interactive events across the country designed to promote important topics such as early education, health and wellness, and science and technology.

Company: HITN Headquarters Address: 63 Flushing Avenue, Suite #211 Brooklyn, NY 11205 Main Telephone: 646-731-3520 Website: hitn.org Type of Organization: Non-profit Industry: Entertainment Key Executives: President & CEO: Michael D. Nieves CFO & COO: Kennedy Paul General Counsel & Corporate Secretary: Jonathan Guerra Public Relations Contact: Lina Sands Phone: 646-731-3887 Email: lsands@hitn.org Head of Television & Digital Contact: Guillermo Sierra Phone: 646-731-3637 Email: gsierra@hitn.org General Manager, TV Contact: Eric Turpin Phone: 646-731-3708 Email: eturpin@hitn.org

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190723005947/en/