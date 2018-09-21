Company Profile for Halloran Farkas + Kittila LLP

Halloran Farkas + Kittila LLP is a law firm focusing on corporate and complex commercial matters, regularly serving as counsel for companies and individuals. The firm was founded by attorneys with broad practices across the U.S. With offices based in Palo Alto, Washington, D.C., Delaware, South Florida, and Jackson, Wyoming.

Our team has a variety of experience: from a former General Counsel of a national bank and appointee as second in command in the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission, to a seasoned D.C. litigator with vast experience in intellectual property and antitrust law, to experienced Delaware and national trial lawyers. Our passion for excellence in the practice of law unites us.

Our practice areas mirror the needs of our clients: from transactional counseling work involving corporate, partnership, and M&A deals, to complex business litigation in Delaware and throughout the U.S., to regulatory counseling and appellate advocacy. We have the experience to assist the start-up, the serial entrepreneur, and the Fortune 500 client.

Company: Halloran Farkas + Kittila LLP Headquarters Address: 68 Willow Road MENLO PARK, CA 94025 Main Telephone: (415) 307-4124 Website: http://www.hfk.law/home.html Type of Organization: Private Industry: Legal Key Executives: Partner: Michael Halloran Partner: Peter L. Farkas Managing Partner: Theodore A. Kittila Office Manager Contact: Anne-Laure Peterschmitt Phone: (302) 257-2011 Email: ap@hfk.law Legal Assistant Contact: Andrii Onysko Phone: (307) 222-6677 Email: ao@hfk.law

