Company Profile for Halloran Farkas + Kittila LLP

Halloran Farkas + Kittila LLP is a law firm focusing on corporate and
complex commercial matters, regularly serving as counsel for companies
and individuals. The firm was founded by attorneys with broad practices
across the U.S. With offices based in Palo Alto, Washington, D.C.,
Delaware, South Florida, and Jackson, Wyoming.
Our team has a variety of experience: from a former General Counsel of a
national bank and appointee as second in command in the U.S. Securities
& Exchange Commission, to a seasoned D.C. litigator with vast experience
in intellectual property and antitrust law, to experienced Delaware and
national trial lawyers. Our passion for excellence in the practice of
law unites us.
Our practice areas mirror the needs of our clients: from transactional
counseling work involving corporate, partnership, and M&A deals, to
complex business litigation in Delaware and throughout the U.S., to
regulatory counseling and appellate advocacy. We have the experience to
assist the start-up, the serial entrepreneur, and the Fortune 500 client.
Company:
Halloran Farkas + Kittila LLP
|
Headquarters Address:
68 Willow Road
MENLO PARK, CA 94025
Main Telephone:
(415) 307-4124
Website:
http://www.hfk.law/home.html
Type of Organization:
Private
Industry:
Legal
Key Executives:
Partner: Michael Halloran
Partner: Peter L. Farkas
Managing Partner: Theodore A. Kittila
Office Manager
Contact:
Anne-Laure Peterschmitt
Phone:
(302) 257-2011
Email:
ap@hfk.law
Legal Assistant
Contact:
Andrii Onysko
Phone:
(307) 222-6677
Email:
ao@hfk.law
