Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Company Profile for Halloran Farkas + Kittila LLP

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/21/2018 | 07:01pm CEST

Halloran Farkas + Kittila LLP is a law firm focusing on corporate and complex commercial matters, regularly serving as counsel for companies and individuals. The firm was founded by attorneys with broad practices across the U.S. With offices based in Palo Alto, Washington, D.C., Delaware, South Florida, and Jackson, Wyoming.

Our team has a variety of experience: from a former General Counsel of a national bank and appointee as second in command in the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission, to a seasoned D.C. litigator with vast experience in intellectual property and antitrust law, to experienced Delaware and national trial lawyers. Our passion for excellence in the practice of law unites us.

Our practice areas mirror the needs of our clients: from transactional counseling work involving corporate, partnership, and M&A deals, to complex business litigation in Delaware and throughout the U.S., to regulatory counseling and appellate advocacy. We have the experience to assist the start-up, the serial entrepreneur, and the Fortune 500 client.

   
Company: Halloran Farkas + Kittila LLP
 
Headquarters Address: 68 Willow Road
MENLO PARK, CA 94025
 
Main Telephone: (415) 307-4124
 
Website:

http://www.hfk.law/home.html

 
Type of Organization: Private
 
Industry: Legal
 
Key Executives: Partner: Michael Halloran
Partner: Peter L. Farkas
Managing Partner: Theodore A. Kittila
 
Office Manager
Contact: Anne-Laure Peterschmitt
Phone: (302) 257-2011
Email:

ap@hfk.law

 
Legal Assistant
Contact: Andrii Onysko
Phone: (307) 222-6677
Email:

ao@hfk.law

 


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
07:28pNASPERS : Matsatsantsa boss lives for football
AQ
07:27pCOMPANY COMMENT - Remgro cagey over its spreads acquisition
AQ
07:27pTELKOM SOC : SARS INQUIRY - Witnesses to set Moyane’s pants on fire
AQ
07:27pPARAMOUNT : GROWTH OPPORTUNITIES - New Paramount entity to focus on local market
AQ
07:27pIMPERIAL GINSENG PRODUCTS LTD. : Announces Renewal of Normal Course Issuer Bid
AQ
07:27pPOLMED : GOVERNMENT EMPLOYEES - Council suggests single medical scheme for public servants
AQ
07:26pADDENTAX : 10-K/A - Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations
AQ
07:25pNorthern Sphere Mining Corp. Announces Closing of Private Placement and Debt Conversion
NE
07:24pMATTIOLI WOODS : Annual Report and Notice of AGM
PU
07:24pLIFEPOINT HEALTH : William Haugh Named Market President of Central Kentucky for LifePoint Health
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1MAZOR ROBOTICS LTD : MAZOR ROBOTICS : Medtronic to acquire Mazor in $1.64 billion deal
2MICRON TECHNOLOGY : MICRON TECHNOLOGY : Fourth Quarter 2018 Presentation
3CATERPILLAR : Caterpillar leans on old playbook to cope with Trump tariffs
4NAFTA deal not yet in sight, Canada stands firm on auto tariffs
5ADOBE SYSTEMS : ADOBE : Makes Its Largest Deal Ever

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.