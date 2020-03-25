Log in
Company Profile for HighWire

03/25/2020

HighWire is a global provider of digital publishing solutions and platform expertise across all aspects of the publishing life cycle, including content management and hosting, e-commerce, analytics, access and identity management, manuscript submission and tracking.

Born out of Stanford University and now celebrating its 25th year, HighWire is backed by Stanford and private equity firm Accel-KKR, recently listed as the top founder-friendly investors for entrepreneurial partnership. This combination of deep digital understanding, academic expertise and strong financial backing makes HighWire the technology partner of choice for world-leading commercial and academic publishers.

Company:

 

HighWire

 

 

 

Headquarters Address:

 

15575-A Los Gatos Blvd

 

 

Los Gatos, CA 95032

 

 

 

Main Telephone:

 

1-888-849-9323

 

 

 

Website:

 

http://highwirepress.com/

 

 

 

Type of Organization:

 

Private

 

 

 

Industry:

 

Software

 

 

 

Key Executives:

 

CEO: Tim Bacci

 

 

 

Public Relations

 

 

Contact:

 

Natalie Guest

Phone:

 

01273 722222

Email:

 

nguest@highwirepress.com

 

 

 

Office Manager

 

 

Contact:

 

Amy Mosher

Phone:

 

1-888-849-9323

Email:

 

amosher@highwirepress.com

 


© Business Wire 2020
