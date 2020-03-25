Company Profile for HighWire

HighWire is a global provider of digital publishing solutions and platform expertise across all aspects of the publishing life cycle, including content management and hosting, e-commerce, analytics, access and identity management, manuscript submission and tracking.

Born out of Stanford University and now celebrating its 25th year, HighWire is backed by Stanford and private equity firm Accel-KKR, recently listed as the top founder-friendly investors for entrepreneurial partnership. This combination of deep digital understanding, academic expertise and strong financial backing makes HighWire the technology partner of choice for world-leading commercial and academic publishers.

Company: HighWire Headquarters Address: 15575-A Los Gatos Blvd Los Gatos, CA 95032 Main Telephone: 1-888-849-9323 Website: http://highwirepress.com/ Type of Organization: Private Industry: Software Key Executives: CEO: Tim Bacci Public Relations Contact: Natalie Guest Phone: 01273 722222 Email: nguest@highwirepress.com Office Manager Contact: Amy Mosher Phone: 1-888-849-9323 Email: amosher@highwirepress.com

