Company Profile for JDA Software, Inc.

JDA Software is the proven leader in artificial intelligence and machine
learning (AI/ML)-driven supply chain and retail solutions for 4,000 of
the world’s leading retail, manufacturing and logistics companies. JDA
enables an Autonomous Supply Chain(TM) by connecting its cognitive SaaS
solutions from end-to-end - across planning, execution and delivery -
with a broad partner ecosystem, empowering customers to better predict
and shape demand, transform their product delivery and deliver
outstanding customer experiences. JDA’s world-class client brands
include 75 of the top 100 retailers, 77 of the top 100 consumer goods
companies, and 8 of the top 10 global 3PLs. Running JDA, you can plan to
deliver. www.jda.com.
Company:
JDA Software, Inc.
Headquarters Address:
15059 N Scottsdale Rd, Ste 400
Scottsdale, AZ 85254
Main Telephone:
833-532-4764
Website:
www.jda.com
Type of Organization:
Private
Industry:
Software
Key Executives:
CEO: Girish Rishi
CFO: Kevin Moriarty
Executive Vice President, Chief Development Officer:
Desikan Madhavanur
Public Relations
Jolene Peixoto
Phone:
978-475-0524
Email:
jolene.peixoto@jda.com
