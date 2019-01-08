Log in
Company Profile for JDA Software, Inc.

01/08/2019

JDA Software is the proven leader in artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML)-driven supply chain and retail solutions for 4,000 of the world’s leading retail, manufacturing and logistics companies. JDA enables an Autonomous Supply Chain(TM) by connecting its cognitive SaaS solutions from end-to-end - across planning, execution and delivery - with a broad partner ecosystem, empowering customers to better predict and shape demand, transform their product delivery and deliver outstanding customer experiences. JDA’s world-class client brands include 75 of the top 100 retailers, 77 of the top 100 consumer goods companies, and 8 of the top 10 global 3PLs. Running JDA, you can plan to deliver. www.jda.com.

Company:

 

JDA Software, Inc.

 

Headquarters Address:

15059 N Scottsdale Rd, Ste 400
Scottsdale, AZ 85254
 

Main Telephone:

833-532-4764
 

Website:

www.jda.com

 

Type of Organization:

Private
 

Industry:

Software
 

Key Executives:

CEO: Girish Rishi

CFO: Kevin Moriarty

Executive Vice President, Chief Development Officer: Desikan Madhavanur

 

Public Relations

Contact:

Jolene Peixoto

Phone:

978-475-0524

Email:

jolene.peixoto@jda.com


© Business Wire 2019
