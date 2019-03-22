Company Profile for Kony, Inc.

Kony is a fast-growing leader in digital experience development platforms and the emerging low-code platform market; and a recognized leader in digital banking. Kony Quantum provides low-code without limits, a next-generation low-code app development platform that delivers rich digital experiences. Kony DBX is the banking and financial services arm of Kony, Inc. and is a globally recognized leader in digital banking transformation. With a portfolio of modern, frictionless applications powered by the industry’s most recognized platform, Kony DBX enables banks and credit unions of any size to accelerate innovation — without compromising what’s critical.

Company: Kony, Inc. Headquarters Address: 9225 Bee Cave Road Bldg. A, Suite #300 Austin, TX 78733 Main Telephone: 512-792-2900 Website: www.kony.com Type of Organization: Private Industry: Software Key Executives: Chairman & CEO: Thomas E. Hogan Public Relations Contact: Jean Kondo Phone: 510-823-4728 Email: jean.kondo@kony.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190322005012/en/