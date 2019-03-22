Company Profile for Kony, Inc.

Kony is a fast-growing leader in digital experience development
platforms and the emerging low-code platform market; and a recognized
leader in digital banking. Kony Quantum provides low-code without
limits, a next-generation low-code app development platform that
delivers rich digital experiences. Kony DBX is the banking and financial
services arm of Kony, Inc. and is a globally recognized leader in
digital banking transformation. With a portfolio of modern, frictionless
applications powered by the industry’s most recognized platform, Kony
DBX enables banks and credit unions of any size to accelerate innovation
— without compromising what’s critical.
Company:
Kony, Inc.
Headquarters Address:
9225 Bee Cave Road
Bldg. A, Suite #300
Austin, TX 78733
Main Telephone:
512-792-2900
Website:
www.kony.com
Type of Organization:
Private
Industry:
Software
Key Executives:
Chairman & CEO: Thomas E. Hogan
Public Relations
Contact:
Jean Kondo
Phone:
510-823-4728
Email:
jean.kondo@kony.com
