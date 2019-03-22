Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Company Profile for Kony, Inc.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/22/2019 | 07:06am EDT

Kony is a fast-growing leader in digital experience development platforms and the emerging low-code platform market; and a recognized leader in digital banking. Kony Quantum provides low-code without limits, a next-generation low-code app development platform that delivers rich digital experiences. Kony DBX is the banking and financial services arm of Kony, Inc. and is a globally recognized leader in digital banking transformation. With a portfolio of modern, frictionless applications powered by the industry’s most recognized platform, Kony DBX enables banks and credit unions of any size to accelerate innovation — without compromising what’s critical.

     

Company:

Kony, Inc.
 

Headquarters Address:

9225 Bee Cave Road
Bldg. A, Suite #300
Austin, TX 78733
 

Main Telephone:

512-792-2900
 

Website:

www.kony.com

 

Type of Organization:

Private
 

Industry:

Software
 

Key Executives:

Chairman & CEO: Thomas E. Hogan

 

Public Relations

Contact:

Jean Kondo

Phone:

510-823-4728

Email:

jean.kondo@kony.com

 


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
07:29aCHINA CAMC ENGINEERING : Sinomach - CAMC start Angolan project
AQ
07:28aCOMMERZBANK : Deutsche-Commerzbank tie-up should not create big investment bank - BlackRock
RE
07:28aINMARSAT : Form 8.3 - Inmarsat plc
AQ
07:28aAptinyx to Present Preclinical Data on NYX-458 at the AD/PD 14th International Conference on Alzheimer's & Parkinson's Diseases
GL
07:25aBOEING : What we know about Boeing 737 MAX crash and what comes next
RE
07:25aVALUE PARTNERS : ANNOUNCEMENT - Notice of Annual General Meeting
PU
07:25aBARCLAYS : Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI) - PROVIDENT FINANCIAL PLC
PU
07:25aVALUE PARTNERS : CIRCULAR – Notice of availability - Annual Report 2018, Circular, Proxy Form and Notice of Annual General Meeting
PU
07:25aVALUE PARTNERS : CIRCULAR – Proposals for general mandates to issue shares and repurchase shares, re-election of directors, proposed amendments to the articles of association and notice of annual general meeting
PU
07:25aVALUE PARTNERS : CIRCULAR – Letter to New Shareholders - Election of Means of Receipt of Corporate Communications
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1EISAI CO., LTD : EISAI : starts phase 3 trials for second Alzheimer's drug after first's failure
2DEBENHAMS PLC : DEBENHAMS : near £200m lifeline as Ashley circles
3BARCLAYS : Deutsche Bank CEO paid $8 million, top managers get first bonuses in four years
4DEUTSCHE BANK : DEUTSCHE BANK : Sees Higher Revenue in 2019
5CREDIT SUISSE GROUP : CREDIT SUISSE : CEO's Total Pay Rose to Nearly $13 Million in 2018

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.