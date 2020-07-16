Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Company Profile for Korea Content Platform (KCP)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/16/2020 | 01:57pm EDT

The Korea Content Platform, Inc. (KCP) is a joint venture between the top three television broadcasters in Korea (KBS, MBC, and SBS). KCP launched KOCOWA, a leading subscription video on demand (SVOD) premium streaming service, offering the latest Korean entertainment to all audiences in the Americas, with the biggest audiences in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. KOCOWA provides the most robust lineup of Korean Drama, Reality, and K-Pop content with all programming subtitled in multi-languages. KOCOWA has the most sought out Korean content with availability on web, iOS, Android, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, and Roku. For more information visit www.kcpglob.com & www.kocowa.com

Company:

 

Korea Content Platform (KCP)

 

 

 

Headquarters Address:

 

625 S. Kingsley

 

 

Los Angeles, CA 90005

 

 

 

Main Telephone:

 

213.935.7199

 

 

 

Website:

 

https://kcpglob.com/

 

 

 

Type of Organization:

 

Private

 

 

 

Industry:

 

TV and Radio

 

 

 

Key Executives:

 

CEO: KunHee Park

 

 

COO: Junghun Ahn

 

 

 

Marketing/PR

 

 

Contact:

 

Justine McKay

Phone:

 

2137007533

Email:

 

justine.mckay@kcpglob.com

 


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
02:32pDONEGAL GROUP INC : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
02:31pDESERT MOUNTAIN ENERGY : Encounters Significant Gas Flows in Its Second Well; Drilling Continues
AQ
02:31p­­­­Vuzix Delivers Customized Waveguide-Based HMD System to a Global Aerospace Firm to Complete Phase IV of this Product Development Program
PR
02:31pWISCONSIN ELECTRIC : declares quarterly dividends
PR
02:31pDonegal Group Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend
GL
02:31pPyroGenesis Announces Grants of Incentive Stock Options
GL
02:31pMethanex Corporation – Notice of Cash Dividend
GL
02:31pCOVID-19 Impact and Recovery Analysis- Clutch Bag Market 2020-2024 | Growing Demand for Luxury Clutch Bags to Boost Growth | Technavio
BU
02:29pEXAT THER : EXACT Therapeutics AS - Key information on contemplated share split
AQ
02:27pPutnam Announces Distribution Rates for Open End Funds
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1CHEMBIO DIAGNOSTICS, INC. : SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Robbins LLP Reminds Investors Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (CEMI) ..
2DONEGAL GROUP INC. : DONEGAL GROUP INC : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
3DESERT MOUNTAIN ENERGY CORP. : DESERT MOUNTAIN ENERGY : Encounters Significant Gas Flows in Its Second Well; D..
4­­­­Vuzix Delivers Customized Waveguide-Based HMD System to a Global Aerospace Firm to Complete Phase IV of..
5WEC ENERGY GROUP : WISCONSIN ELECTRIC : declares quarterly dividends

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group