Company Profile for Korea Content Platform (KCP)

The Korea Content Platform, Inc. (KCP) is a joint venture between the top three television broadcasters in Korea (KBS, MBC, and SBS). KCP launched KOCOWA, a leading subscription video on demand (SVOD) premium streaming service, offering the latest Korean entertainment to all audiences in the Americas, with the biggest audiences in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. KOCOWA provides the most robust lineup of Korean Drama, Reality, and K-Pop content with all programming subtitled in multi-languages. KOCOWA has the most sought out Korean content with availability on web, iOS, Android, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, and Roku. For more information visit www.kcpglob.com & www.kocowa.com

Company: Korea Content Platform (KCP) Headquarters Address: 625 S. Kingsley Los Angeles, CA 90005 Main Telephone: 213.935.7199 Website: https://kcpglob.com/ Type of Organization: Private Industry: TV and Radio Key Executives: CEO: KunHee Park COO: Junghun Ahn Marketing/PR Contact: Justine McKay Phone: 2137007533 Email: justine.mckay@kcpglob.com

