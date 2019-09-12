Le Herbe is the world's most trusted expert on water soluble cannabinoids.
|
Company:
|
|
Le Herbe
|
|
|
|
Headquarters Address:
|
|
8429 Lorraine Rd. #107
|
|
|
Lakewood Ranch, FL 34202
|
|
|
|
Main Telephone:
|
|
949-317-1100
|
|
|
|
Website:
|
|
leherbe.com
|
|
|
|
Type of Organization:
|
|
Private
|
|
|
|
Industry:
|
|
Cannabis / Hemp
|
|
|
|
Key Executives:
|
|
CEO: Marc LaRoche
|
|
|
COO: J Grillo
|
|
|
|
Executive Assistant
|
|
|
Contact:
|
|
Sierra Miller
|
Email:
|
|
smiller@leherbe.com
|
|
|
|
Customer Service
|
|
|
Contact:
|
|
Vincent Cali
|
Phone:
|
|
949-317-1100
|
Email:
|
|
vcali@leherbe.com
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190912005112/en/