Company Profile for Le Herbe

0
09/12/2019 | 08:31am EDT

Le Herbe is the world's most trusted expert on water soluble cannabinoids.

Company:

 

Le Herbe

 

 

 

Headquarters Address:

 

8429 Lorraine Rd. #107

 

 

Lakewood Ranch, FL 34202

 

 

 

Main Telephone:

 

949-317-1100

 

 

 

Website:

 

leherbe.com

 

 

 

Type of Organization:

 

Private

 

 

 

Industry:

 

Cannabis / Hemp

 

 

 

Key Executives:

 

CEO: Marc LaRoche

 

 

COO: J Grillo

 

 

 

Executive Assistant

 

 

Contact:

 

Sierra Miller

Email:

 

smiller@leherbe.com

 

 

 

Customer Service

 

 

Contact:

 

Vincent Cali

Phone:

 

949-317-1100

Email:

 

vcali@leherbe.com

 


© Business Wire 2019
