Company Profile for Markel Corporation

Markel Corporation reimagines manufacturing. Established in 1922, Markel
Corporation is an industrial technology manufacturing company making
PTFE and fluoropolymer-based products with a long legacy of product
innovation with more than 50 patents. Known for exceptional customer
service, Markel serves customers in over 20 countries, from its
corporate headquarters in Plymouth Meeting, PA, and dedicated locations
across Europe and Asia. For more information, visit www.markelcorporation.com.
Company:
Markel Corporation
Headquarters Address:
435 School Lane
Plymouth Meeting, PA 19462
Main Telephone:
610-272-8960
Website:
www.markelcorporation.com
Type of Organization:
Private
Industry:
Chemicals/Plastics
Key Executives:
CEO: Jon Kirchner
CFO: Christopher McBride
Vice President of Product and Market Development
Contact:
Robert Jerman
Email:
rjerman@markelcorporation.com
