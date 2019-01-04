Company Profile for Markel Corporation

Markel Corporation reimagines manufacturing. Established in 1922, Markel Corporation is an industrial technology manufacturing company making PTFE and fluoropolymer-based products with a long legacy of product innovation with more than 50 patents. Known for exceptional customer service, Markel serves customers in over 20 countries, from its corporate headquarters in Plymouth Meeting, PA, and dedicated locations across Europe and Asia. For more information, visit www.markelcorporation.com.

Company: Markel Corporation Headquarters Address: 435 School Lane Plymouth Meeting, PA 19462 Main Telephone: 610-272-8960 Website: www.markelcorporation.com Type of Organization: Private Industry: Chemicals/Plastics Key Executives: CEO: Jon Kirchner CFO: Christopher McBride Vice President of Product and Market Development Contact: Robert Jerman Email: rjerman@markelcorporation.com

