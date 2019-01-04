Log in
Company Profile for Markel Corporation

01/04/2019 | 06:22pm CET

Markel Corporation reimagines manufacturing. Established in 1922, Markel Corporation is an industrial technology manufacturing company making PTFE and fluoropolymer-based products with a long legacy of product innovation with more than 50 patents. Known for exceptional customer service, Markel serves customers in over 20 countries, from its corporate headquarters in Plymouth Meeting, PA, and dedicated locations across Europe and Asia. For more information, visit www.markelcorporation.com.

   
Company: Markel Corporation
 
Headquarters Address: 435 School Lane
Plymouth Meeting, PA 19462
 
Main Telephone: 610-272-8960
 
Website:

www.markelcorporation.com

 
Type of Organization: Private
 
Industry: Chemicals/Plastics
 
Key Executives:

CEO: Jon Kirchner

CFO: Christopher McBride

 
Vice President of Product and Market Development
Contact: Robert Jerman
Email:

rjerman@markelcorporation.com

 


