Company Profile for McAfee

McAfee is the device-to-cloud cybersecurity company. Inspired by the power of working together, McAfee creates business and consumer solutions that make our world a safer place. www.mcafee.com.
Company:
McAfee
Headquarters Address:
2821 Mission College Blvd.
Santa Clara, CA 95054
Website:
www.mcafee.com
Type of Organization:
Private
Industry:
Software
Key Executives:
President and CEO: Peter Leav
Chief Technology Officer: Steve Grobman
Senior Vice President and General Counsel: Nell O’Donnell
Public Relations
Tracy Holden
Email:
media@mcafee.com
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200331005844/en/