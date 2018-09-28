Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Company Profile for Meyers Research, LLC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/28/2018 | 12:06am CEST

Meyers Research, a Kennedy Wilson Company, is the housing industry’s leading provider of rich data for residential real estate development and new home construction and a leading advisor to the real estate development industry. Headquartered in Costa Mesa, CA, the company has developed an innovative Zonda iPad app geared for homebuilders, multifamily developers, lenders and financial institutions to analyze the latest housing market trends and inform the strategic thinking behind its premier consulting practice. Visit www.meyersresearchllc.com to find out more.

Company:     Meyers Research, LLC
 
Headquarters Address: 3200 Bristol Street
Costa Mesa, CA 92626
 
Main Telephone: (714) 619-7800
 
Website:

www.meyersresearchllc.com

 
Type of Organization: A Kennedy Wilson Company
 
Industry: Construction & Property
 
Key Executives: President: Jeff Meyers
 
Public Relations
Contact: Rani Salehi
Phone: 7146197860
Email:

rsalehi@meyersllc.com


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:23aBENGAL ENERGY LTD. : Announces Election of Directors
AQ
12:21aONCBIOMUNE PHARMACEUTICALS : Baton Rouge's OncBioMune ready for patient study of prostate cancer vaccine treatment
AQ
12:21aGULF ISLAND FABRICATION INC. : selling North Yard facility in Texas
AQ
12:21aNATIONAL LIFE INSURANCE : Adds Sales Desk Reps Who Speak Several Languages
AQ
12:20aLoring Ward to Merge with BAM Advisor Services
BU
12:18aTESLA : Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Tesla, Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline  TSLA
AC
12:18aNISOURCE : Columbia Gas claims center opens up at Old Town Hall
AQ
12:18aTRIBUNE MEDIA CO : Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Tribune Media Company - TRCO
AC
12:17aBAM ADVISOR SERVICES : Joins Forces with Loring Ward
BU
12:12aMICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY : Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Microchip Technology Incorporated - MCHP
AC
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1RALEY&RSQUO;S : Elevates Keith Knopf to President & Chief Executive Officer
2Atlas Engineered Products Grants Stock Options
3SEADRILL LTD : SEADRILL : SDRL - Files F-1 Registration Statement update to include interim financial results
4PETROLEO BRASILEIRO SA PETROBRAS : PETROBRAS : reaches settlements with US, Brazilian authorities
5PRETIUM RESOURCES INC : PRETIUM RESOURCES INC : Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.