Company Profile for Meyers Research, LLC

Meyers Research, a Kennedy Wilson Company, is the housing industry’s
leading provider of rich data for residential real estate development
and new home construction and a leading advisor to the real estate
development industry. Headquartered in Costa Mesa, CA, the company has
developed an innovative Zonda iPad app geared for homebuilders,
multifamily developers, lenders and financial institutions to analyze
the latest housing market trends and inform the strategic thinking
behind its premier consulting practice. Visit www.meyersresearchllc.com
to find out more.
Company:
Meyers Research, LLC
Headquarters Address:
3200 Bristol Street
Costa Mesa, CA 92626
Main Telephone:
(714) 619-7800
Website:
www.meyersresearchllc.com
Type of Organization:
A Kennedy Wilson Company
Industry:
Construction & Property
Key Executives:
President: Jeff Meyers
Public Relations
Rani Salehi
Phone:
7146197860
Email:
rsalehi@meyersllc.com
