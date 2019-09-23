Company Profile for Miami Dade College Foundation

Founded in 1965, Miami Dade College Foundation raises essential private funds to enable Miami Dade College to change lives, families, communities and the world through the opportunity of education. Private support enables us to keep the doors of opportunity open to all students, no matter their background or circumstances. Miami Dade College is the nation’s largest, campus-based institution of higher education with more than 165,000 students and two million alumni. It is also the nation’s top producer of Associate in Arts and Science degrees, and awards more degrees to minorities than any other college or university in the country.

Company: Miami Dade College Foundation Headquarters Address: 300 N.E. 2nd Ave., Suite 1423-1 Miami, FL 33133 Main Telephone: 305-237-3240 Website: www.mdcfoundation.com Type of Organization: Non- profit Industry: Education Key Executives: Executive Director: Mark Cole Public Relations Contact: Alyssa Zamora Phone: 305-237-3240 Email: azamora@mdc.edu

