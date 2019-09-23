Log in
Company Profile for Miami Dade College Foundation

09/23/2019 | 02:09pm EDT

Founded in 1965, Miami Dade College Foundation raises essential private funds to enable Miami Dade College to change lives, families, communities and the world through the opportunity of education. Private support enables us to keep the doors of opportunity open to all students, no matter their background or circumstances. Miami Dade College is the nation’s largest, campus-based institution of higher education with more than 165,000 students and two million alumni. It is also the nation’s top producer of Associate in Arts and Science degrees, and awards more degrees to minorities than any other college or university in the country.

Company:

 

Miami Dade College Foundation

 

 

 

Headquarters Address:

 

300 N.E. 2nd Ave., Suite 1423-1

 

 

Miami, FL 33133

 

 

 

Main Telephone:

 

305-237-3240

 

 

 

Website:

 

www.mdcfoundation.com

 

 

 

Type of Organization:

 

 

Non- profit

 

 

 

Industry:

 

Education

 

 

 

Key Executives:

 

Executive Director: Mark Cole

 

 

 

Public Relations

 

 

Contact:

 

Alyssa Zamora

Phone:

 

305-237-3240

Email:

 

azamora@mdc.edu

 


