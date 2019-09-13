Company Profile for Nanotronics

Nanotronics invented a platform that combines AI, automation, and sophisticated imaging for industrial inspection. Building on a manufacturing legacy of equal parts ingenuity and scientific inquiry, our mission begins with inspection instruments, believing that to build the future, first you need to see it. Nanotronics is combining AI, robotics, super resolution, and 3D imaging for tomorrow’s manufacturing processes.
