Company Profile for Nanotronics

Nanotronics invented a platform that combines AI, automation, and sophisticated imaging for industrial inspection. Building on a manufacturing legacy of equal parts ingenuity and scientific inquiry, our mission begins with inspection instruments, believing that to build the future, first you need to see it. Nanotronics is combining AI, robotics, super resolution, and 3D imaging for tomorrow’s manufacturing processes.

Company: Nanotronics Headquarters Address: 19 Morris Avenue Brooklyn, NY 11205 Main Telephone: (212) 401-6209 Website: https://nanotronics.co Type of Organization: Private Industry: Technology Key Executives: CEO: Matthew Putman President: John Putman CPO: Julie Orlando Public Relations Contact: Mary Cunney Phone: (212) 401-6209 Email: mcunney@nanotronics.co Public Relations Contact: Cameron Conover Phone: (212) 401-6209 Email: press@nanotronics.co

