Company Profile for Nanotronics

09/13/2019 | 04:16pm EDT

Nanotronics invented a platform that combines AI, automation, and sophisticated imaging for industrial inspection. Building on a manufacturing legacy of equal parts ingenuity and scientific inquiry, our mission begins with inspection instruments, believing that to build the future, first you need to see it. Nanotronics is combining AI, robotics, super resolution, and 3D imaging for tomorrow’s manufacturing processes.

Company:

 

Nanotronics

 

 

 

Headquarters Address:

 

19 Morris Avenue

 

 

Brooklyn, NY 11205

 

 

 

Main Telephone:

 

(212) 401-6209

 

 

 

Website:

 

https://nanotronics.co

 

 

 

Type of Organization:

 

Private

 

 

 

Industry:

 

Technology

 

 

 

Key Executives:

 

CEO: Matthew Putman

 

 

President: John Putman

 

 

CPO: Julie Orlando

 

 

 

Public Relations

 

 

Contact:

 

Mary Cunney

Phone:

 

(212) 401-6209

Email:

 

mcunney@nanotronics.co

 

 

 

Public Relations

 

 

Contact:

 

Cameron Conover

Phone:

 

(212) 401-6209

Email:

 

press@nanotronics.co

 


© Business Wire 2019
