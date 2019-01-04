Company Profile for NationsHearing, LLC.

NationsHearing is a hearing healthcare company that provides a
comprehensive and cost-effective hearing aid and hearing services
solution. By focusing on a technology-driven, outcomes-based approach
for patients, health plans, partners and providers, we aim to improve
the overall health of customers using hearing aids. We save our
customers thousands of dollars through strategic relationships with
major hearing aid manufacturers, and we improve the experience for
customers through an end-to-end centralized process that includes
product comparison and appointment scheduling. We work with leading
healthcare organizations of all types and provide customized solutions.
Company:
NationsHearing, LLC.
Headquarters Address:
8050 SW 10th St.
Suite 4200
Plantation, FL 33324
Main Telephone:
9549393285
Website:
www.nationshearing.com
Type of Organization:
Private
Industry:
Health
Key Executives:
CEO: Glenn Parker
COO: Michael Parker
President: Kevin Roseff
Public Relations
Michael Furstenberg
Phone:
9549393285
Email:
mfurstenberg@nationshearing.com
