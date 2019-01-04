Log in
Company Profile for NationsHearing, LLC.

01/04/2019 | 06:20pm CET

NationsHearing is a hearing healthcare company that provides a comprehensive and cost-effective hearing aid and hearing services solution. By focusing on a technology-driven, outcomes-based approach for patients, health plans, partners and providers, we aim to improve the overall health of customers using hearing aids. We save our customers thousands of dollars through strategic relationships with major hearing aid manufacturers, and we improve the experience for customers through an end-to-end centralized process that includes product comparison and appointment scheduling. We work with leading healthcare organizations of all types and provide customized solutions.

 

Company:

  NationsHearing, LLC.
 

Headquarters Address:

8050 SW 10th St.
Suite 4200
Plantation, FL 33324
 

Main Telephone:

9549393285
 

Website:

www.nationshearing.com

 

Type of Organization:

Private
 

Industry:

Health
 

Key Executives:

CEO: Glenn Parker

COO: Michael Parker

President: Kevin Roseff

 

Public Relations

Contact:

Michael Furstenberg

Phone:

9549393285

Email:

mfurstenberg@nationshearing.com


