Company Profile for NationsHearing, LLC.

NationsHearing is a hearing healthcare company that provides a comprehensive and cost-effective hearing aid and hearing services solution. By focusing on a technology-driven, outcomes-based approach for patients, health plans, partners and providers, we aim to improve the overall health of customers using hearing aids. We save our customers thousands of dollars through strategic relationships with major hearing aid manufacturers, and we improve the experience for customers through an end-to-end centralized process that includes product comparison and appointment scheduling. We work with leading healthcare organizations of all types and provide customized solutions.

Company: NationsHearing, LLC. Headquarters Address: 8050 SW 10th St. Suite 4200 Plantation, FL 33324 Main Telephone: 9549393285 Website: www.nationshearing.com Type of Organization: Private Industry: Health Key Executives: CEO: Glenn Parker COO: Michael Parker President: Kevin Roseff Public Relations Contact: Michael Furstenberg Phone: 9549393285 Email: mfurstenberg@nationshearing.com

