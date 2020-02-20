Company Profile for OREGON PACIFIC BANK

We are not your ordinary bankers, and Oregon Pacific Bank is not your ordinary bank!
Established on December 17, 1979 and headquartered in Florence, Oregon, we are proud to have full service branches in Coos Bay, Eugene, Florence, Medford, and Roseburg. Staffed by local decision makers, we specialize in offering holistic financial services to our local families and business owners.
We are committed to aiding the growth and development of the communities we serve by investing local deposits directly into the lives, homes, and businesses of our friends and neighbors. As a community bank, we know the value of local, personal service. We take pride in establishing a genuine and responsive relationship that exceeds every expectation.
Company:
OREGON PACIFIC BANK
Headquarters Address:
1365 Highway 101
Florence, OR 97439-9619
Main Telephone:
5419021509
Website:
https://www.opbc.com/
Ticker:
(OTCBB:ORPB)
Type of Organization:
Public
Industry:
Banking
Key Executives:
CEO: Ron Green
CFO: Amber White
Chairman: John Thompson
Public Relations
Contact:
Ellen Huntingdon
Phone:
541-902-1509
Email:
ellen.huntingdon@opbc.com
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200220005995/en/