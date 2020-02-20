Log in
Company Profile for OREGON PACIFIC BANK

02/20/2020 | 08:02pm EST

We are not your ordinary bankers, and Oregon Pacific Bank is not your ordinary bank!

Established on December 17, 1979 and headquartered in Florence, Oregon, we are proud to have full service branches in Coos Bay, Eugene, Florence, Medford, and Roseburg. Staffed by local decision makers, we specialize in offering holistic financial services to our local families and business owners.

We are committed to aiding the growth and development of the communities we serve by investing local deposits directly into the lives, homes, and businesses of our friends and neighbors. As a community bank, we know the value of local, personal service. We take pride in establishing a genuine and responsive relationship that exceeds every expectation.

Company:

OREGON PACIFIC BANK

 

 

Headquarters Address:

1365 Highway 101

 

Florence, OR 97439-9619

 

 

Main Telephone:

5419021509

 

 

Website:

https://www.opbc.com/

 

 

Ticker: (OTCBB:ORPB)
 

Type of Organization:

Public

 

 

Industry:

Banking

 

 

Key Executives:

CEO: Ron Green

 

CFO: Amber White

 

Chairman: John Thompson

 

 

Public Relations

 

Contact:

Ellen Huntingdon

Phone:

541-902-1509

Email:

ellen.huntingdon@opbc.com

 


