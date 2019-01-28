Company Profile for Oregon Pacific Bank

Established on December 17, 1979 and headquartered in Florence, Oregon,
we have grown to include full service branches in Coos Bay, Roseburg,
and Eugene, as well as a Trust office in Medford. Staffed by local
decision makers, we specialize in offering holistic financial services
to our local families and business owners. We are committed to aiding
the growth and development of the communities we serve by investing
local deposits directly into the lives, homes, and businesses of our
friends and neighbors.
Company:
Oregon Pacific Bank
Headquarters Address:
1365 Highway 101
Florence, OR 97439
Main Telephone:
800-997-7121
Website:
https://www.opbc.com/
Ticker:
(OTCBB:ORPB)
Type of Organization:
Public
Industry:
Banking
Key Executives:
CEO: Ron Green
CFO: Amber White
Public Relations
Ellen Huntingdon
Phone:
541-902-1509
Email:
ellen.huntingdon@opbc.com
