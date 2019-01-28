Log in
Company Profile for Oregon Pacific Bank

01/28/2019 | 08:01pm EST

Established on December 17, 1979 and headquartered in Florence, Oregon, we have grown to include full service branches in Coos Bay, Roseburg, and Eugene, as well as a Trust office in Medford. Staffed by local decision makers, we specialize in offering holistic financial services to our local families and business owners. We are committed to aiding the growth and development of the communities we serve by investing local deposits directly into the lives, homes, and businesses of our friends and neighbors.

 
Company: Oregon Pacific Bank
 
Headquarters Address: 1365 Highway 101
Florence, OR 97439
 
Main Telephone: 800-997-7121
 
Website:

https://www.opbc.com/

 
Ticker:

(OTCBB:ORPB)

 
Type of Organization: Public
 
Industry: Banking
 
Key Executives: CEO: Ron Green
CFO: Amber White
 
Public Relations
Contact: Ellen Huntingdon
Phone: 541-902-1509
Email:

ellen.huntingdon@opbc.com


© Business Wire 2019
