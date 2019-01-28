Company Profile for Oregon Pacific Bank

Established on December 17, 1979 and headquartered in Florence, Oregon, we have grown to include full service branches in Coos Bay, Roseburg, and Eugene, as well as a Trust office in Medford. Staffed by local decision makers, we specialize in offering holistic financial services to our local families and business owners. We are committed to aiding the growth and development of the communities we serve by investing local deposits directly into the lives, homes, and businesses of our friends and neighbors.

Company: Oregon Pacific Bank Headquarters Address: 1365 Highway 101 Florence, OR 97439 Main Telephone: 800-997-7121 Website: https://www.opbc.com/ Ticker: (OTCBB:ORPB) Type of Organization: Public Industry: Banking Key Executives: CEO: Ron Green CFO: Amber White Public Relations Contact: Ellen Huntingdon Phone: 541-902-1509 Email: ellen.huntingdon@opbc.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190128005780/en/