Company Profile for PCBB

09/05/2018 | 04:20am CEST

PCBB (www.pcbb.com) was created with the sole purpose of helping financial institutions become stronger. Our goal was to create an organization that would provide fellow bankers with high-quality, competitively-priced correspondent banking solutions and personalized service. PCBB provides a comprehensive set of products and services covering multiple areas important to our customers, including: correspondent and commercial banking, hedging, and international. PCBB also offers a variety of consulting services ranging from asset liability management, relationship profitability, stress testing, and loan reserve analysis, including CECL. Our services are designed to help you compete more effectively, but we never compete against you for your own customers.

Company:

  PCBB
 

Headquarters Address:

1676 N. California Blvd,
Suite 300
Walnut Creek, CA 94596

 

Main Telephone:

415-399-5952

 

Website:

www.pcbb.com

 

Type of Organization:

Private
 

Industry:

Banking
 

Key Executives:

CEO: Steve Brown

CFO: Mike Dohren

 

Public Relations

Contact:

Nancy Ozawa

Phone:

415-399-1900

Email:

nozawa@pcbb.com


