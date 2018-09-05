Company Profile for PCBB

PCBB (www.pcbb.com)
was created with the sole purpose of helping financial institutions
become stronger. Our goal was to create an organization that would
provide fellow bankers with high-quality, competitively-priced
correspondent banking solutions and personalized service. PCBB provides
a comprehensive set of products and services covering multiple areas
important to our customers, including: correspondent and commercial
banking, hedging, and international. PCBB also offers a variety of
consulting services ranging from asset liability management,
relationship profitability, stress testing, and loan reserve analysis,
including CECL. Our services are designed to help you compete more
effectively, but we never compete against you for your own customers.
|
Company:
|
|
PCBB
|
|
|
|
Headquarters Address:
|
|
1676 N. California Blvd,
|
|
|
Suite 300
|
|
|
Walnut Creek, CA 94596
|
|
|
|
Main Telephone:
|
|
415-399-5952
|
|
|
|
Website:
|
|
www.pcbb.com
|
|
|
|
Type of Organization:
|
|
Private
|
|
|
|
Industry:
|
|
Banking
|
|
|
|
Key Executives:
|
|
CEO: Steve Brown
|
|
|
CFO: Mike Dohren
|
|
|
|
Public Relations
|
|
|
Contact:
|
|
Nancy Ozawa
|
Phone:
|
|
415-399-1900
|
Email:
|
|
nozawa@pcbb.com
