Company Profile for Plotlines, LLC

08/28/2018 | 07:09pm CEST

Plotlines helps organizations identify, build and share their stories. We specialize in writing and editing, public relations, content marketing and social engagement. Our firm operates as a virtual network of experienced consultants who come together in specialized teams to serve each client's unique needs. This model combines the depth of a full-service marketing and PR agency with the strategic focus and efficiency of a senior consultant. For more information, visit www.elevateyourstory.com.

Company:   Plotlines, LLC
 
Headquarters Address: 3135 Autumn Trace Drive
Maryland Heights, MO 63043
 
Main Telephone: 314-477-4530
 
Website:

https://www.elevateyourstory.com/

 
Type of Organization: Private
 
Industry: Public Relations/Investor Relations
 
Key Executives: Principal: Mike Plotnick
 
Public Relations
Contact: Mike Plotnick
Phone: 314-477-4530
Email:

mike@elevateyourstory.com


© Business Wire 2018
