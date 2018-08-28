Company Profile for Plotlines, LLC

Plotlines helps organizations identify, build and share their stories.
We specialize in writing and editing, public relations, content
marketing and social engagement. Our firm operates as a virtual network
of experienced consultants who come together in specialized teams to
serve each client's unique needs. This model combines the depth of a
full-service marketing and PR agency with the strategic focus and
efficiency of a senior consultant. For more information, visit www.elevateyourstory.com.
|
Company:
|
|
Plotlines, LLC
|
|
|
|
Headquarters Address:
|
|
3135 Autumn Trace Drive
|
|
|
Maryland Heights, MO 63043
|
|
|
|
Main Telephone:
|
|
314-477-4530
|
|
|
|
Website:
|
|
https://www.elevateyourstory.com/
|
|
|
|
Type of Organization:
|
|
Private
|
|
|
|
Industry:
|
|
Public Relations/Investor Relations
|
|
|
|
Key Executives:
|
|
Principal: Mike Plotnick
|
|
|
|
Public Relations
|
|
|
Contact:
|
|
Mike Plotnick
|
Phone:
|
|
314-477-4530
|
Email:
|
|
mike@elevateyourstory.com
