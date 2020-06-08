Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Company Profile for Pricefx

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/08/2020 | 10:42am EDT

Established in 2011 in Germany, Pricefx is the global leader in SaaS pricing software, offering a comprehensive suite of solutions that are fast to implement, flexible to configure and customize, and friendly to learn and use. Pricefx delivers a complete price optimization and management platform based on native cloud architecture, providing industry leading time to value and total cost of ownership advantages to customers. Their innovative solution works for both B2B and B2C enterprises of any size, in any industry, in any part of the world. Pricefx’s business model is entirely based on the satisfaction and loyalty of its customers. Today, Pricefx delivers Passion for Pricing to more than 100 customers in more than 37 countries worldwide.
For more information, please visit www.pricefx.com.

Company:

 

Pricefx

 

 

 

Headquarters Address:

 

150 North Riverside Plaza #4220

 

 

 

Chicago, IL 60606

 

 

 

Main Telephone:

 

3125436903

 

 

 

Website:

 

http://www.pricefx.com

 

 

 

Type of Organization:

 

Private

 

 

 

 

Industry:

 

Software

 

 

 

Key Executives:

 

CMO: Patrick Moorhead

 

 

 

Public Relations

 

 

Contact:

 

Cathy Summer

Phone:

 

4154830480

Email:

 

cathy@summers-pr.com

 


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
11:18aATKORE INTERNATIONAL : USW to Address Bargaining with Atkore at News Conference
PR
11:18aAZTEC MINERALS : NSAMT Geophysical Survey Identifies Strong Buried Conductive Bodies at Tombstone Project, Arizona
AQ
11:18aTHE GLOBAL ECONOMIC OUTLOOK DURING THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC : A Changed World
PU
11:18aCOVID-19 to Plunge Global Economy into Worst Recession since World War II
PU
11:17aMOWI : Notification of trade
AQ
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
11:16aSABAN COMMUNITY CLINIC : Appoints Muriel Nouwezem to CEO
BU
11:16aORTHOPAEDIC INSTITUTE FOR CHILDREN : Celebrates Children's Day Every Day With Its Dedication to Children's Health
BU
11:13aCounty Employment and Wages in Colorado – Fourth Quarter 2019
PU
11:13aReturn of production at El Feel field and lifting of force majeure on Sharara and El Feel exports
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1ASTRAZENECA PLC : Gilead shares rise on report of AstraZeneca's interest in megamerger
2WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : Says Latest Investigation Won't Affect Operating Business
3AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS : Goldman Sachs keeps its Buy rating
4ERICSSON AB : Ericsson flags losses from China 5G contracts, takes 1 billion SEK charge
5AMS AG : AMS : announces extension of Management Board contract for COO Dr. Thomas Stockmeier until end of 202..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group