Company Profile for Project Management Institute

01/22/2019

Project Management Institute (PMI) is the world's leading association for those who consider project, program or portfolio management their profession. Founded in 1969, PMI delivers value for more than three million professionals working in nearly every country in the world through global advocacy, collaboration, education and research. We advance careers, improve organizational success and further mature the project management profession through globally-recognized standards, certifications, communities, resources, tools, academic research, publications, professional development courses and networking opportunities. As part of the PMI family, ProjectManagement.com creates online global communities that deliver more resources, better tools, larger networks and broader perspectives.

Visit us at www.PMI.org, www.projectmanagement.com, www.facebook.com/PMInstitute and on Twitter @PMInstitute.

 

Company:

Project Management Institute
 

Headquarters Address:

14 Campus Blvd.
Newtown Square, PA 19073
 

Main Telephone:

(617) 230-0783

 

Website:

https://www.pmi.org/

 

Type of Organization:

Non-profit
 

Industry:

Project Management Organization
 

Key Executives:

Interim Executive: Joseph Cahill

 

Public Relations

Contact:

Mary Ortega

Phone:

(610) 356-4600 X7600

Email:

mary.ortega@pmi.org

 


© Business Wire 2019
