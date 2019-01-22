Company Profile for Project Management Institute

Project Management Institute (PMI) is the world's leading association
for those who consider project, program or portfolio management their
profession. Founded in 1969, PMI delivers value for more than three
million professionals working in nearly every country in the world
through global advocacy, collaboration, education and research. We
advance careers, improve organizational success and further mature the
project management profession through globally-recognized standards,
certifications, communities, resources, tools, academic research,
publications, professional development courses and networking
opportunities. As part of the PMI family, ProjectManagement.com
creates online global communities that deliver more resources, better
tools, larger networks and broader perspectives.
Visit us at www.PMI.org,
www.projectmanagement.com,
www.facebook.com/PMInstitute
and on Twitter @PMInstitute.
|
|
|
|
Company:
|
|
Project Management Institute
|
|
|
|
Headquarters Address:
|
|
14 Campus Blvd.
|
|
|
Newtown Square, PA 19073
|
|
|
|
Main Telephone:
|
|
(617) 230-0783
|
|
|
|
Website:
|
|
https://www.pmi.org/
|
|
|
|
Type of Organization:
|
|
Non-profit
|
|
|
|
Industry:
|
|
Project Management Organization
|
|
|
|
Key Executives:
|
|
Interim Executive: Joseph Cahill
|
|
|
|
Public Relations
|
|
|
Contact:
|
|
Mary Ortega
|
Phone:
|
|
(610) 356-4600 X7600
|
Email:
|
|
mary.ortega@pmi.org
|
|
|
