Company Profile for ReAlta Life Sciences, Inc.

08/26/2019 | 03:29pm EDT

ReAlta Life Sciences, Inc. is an early stage pharmaceutical company incorporated in late 2018, and located in Norfolk, Virginia. ReAlta was initially formed as a joint venture between Children’s Hospital of The King’s Daughters, Children’s Specialty Group (170 multispecialty pediatricians) and Eastern Virginia Medical School. ReAlta is dedicated to addressing life-threatening medical needs through beneficial inhibition of the Complement System and Inflammatory Mechanisms. To support this mission, ReAlta has developed a New Class of Drugs that can address unmet medical needs through unique Multi-Modal Therapeutic Capabilities.

Company:

ReAlta Life Sciences, Inc.

 

 

Headquarters Address:

4211 Monarch Way

 

Suite 102

 

Norfolk, VA 23508

 

 

Main Telephone:

757-901-0460

 

 

Website:

www.realtalifesciences.com

 

 

Type of Organization:

Private

 

 

Industry:

Pharmaceutical

 

 

Key Executives:

CEO: Ulrich Thienel, MD, PhD

 

Chief Medical Officer: Kenji Cunnion, MD, MPH

 

Chief Science Officer: Neel Krishna, PhD

 

 

Investor Relations

 

Contact:

Ulrich Thienel, MD, PhD

Phone:

(757) 901-0460

Email:

info@realtalifesciences.com

 


