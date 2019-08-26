Company Profile for ReAlta Life Sciences, Inc.

ReAlta Life Sciences, Inc. is an early stage pharmaceutical company incorporated in late 2018, and located in Norfolk, Virginia. ReAlta was initially formed as a joint venture between Children’s Hospital of The King’s Daughters, Children’s Specialty Group (170 multispecialty pediatricians) and Eastern Virginia Medical School. ReAlta is dedicated to addressing life-threatening medical needs through beneficial inhibition of the Complement System and Inflammatory Mechanisms. To support this mission, ReAlta has developed a New Class of Drugs that can address unmet medical needs through unique Multi-Modal Therapeutic Capabilities.

Company: ReAlta Life Sciences, Inc. Headquarters Address: 4211 Monarch Way Suite 102 Norfolk, VA 23508 Main Telephone: 757-901-0460 Website: www.realtalifesciences.com Type of Organization: Private Industry: Pharmaceutical Key Executives: CEO: Ulrich Thienel, MD, PhD Chief Medical Officer: Kenji Cunnion, MD, MPH Chief Science Officer: Neel Krishna, PhD Investor Relations Contact: Ulrich Thienel, MD, PhD Phone: (757) 901-0460 Email: info@realtalifesciences.com

