Company Profile for ReAlta Life Sciences, Inc.

07/28/2020 | 09:37am EDT

ReAlta Life Sciences, Inc. is a clinical stage biotech company dedicated to harnessing the power of the immune system through its PIC1 technology platform, comprised of a family of over 160 engineered peptides, to address life-threatening medical needs. To support its vision, ReAlta has developed a novel class of therapeutics with a dual targeting approach designed to rebalance complement and inflammatory processes in the body.  The company’s pipeline is led by RLS-0071, which has been granted Orphan Drug Designation by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and European Medicines Agency for the treatment of hypoxic-ischemic encephalopathy (HIE) in neonates, and is also being developed as a treatment for acute lung injury secondary to COVID-19. The company launched in 2018, and is located in Norfolk, Virginia. For more information, please visit www.realtalifesciences.com.

Company:

ReAlta Life Sciences, Inc.

 

 

Headquarters Address:

5665 Lowery Road

 

Norfolk, VA 23502

 

 

Main Telephone:

7579010460

 

 

Website:

www.realtalifesciences.com

 

 

Type of Organization:

Private

 

 

Industry:

Pharmaceutical

 

 

Key Executives:

CEO: Ulrich Thienel

 

 

Public Relations

 

Contact:

Alicia Davis

Phone:

(910) 620-3302

Email:

alicia@thrustsc.com

 


