Company Profile for ReAlta Life Sciences, Inc.

ReAlta Life Sciences, Inc. is a clinical stage biotech company dedicated to harnessing the power of the immune system through its PIC1 technology platform, comprised of a family of over 160 engineered peptides, to address life-threatening medical needs. To support its vision, ReAlta has developed a novel class of therapeutics with a dual targeting approach designed to rebalance complement and inflammatory processes in the body. The company’s pipeline is led by RLS-0071, which has been granted Orphan Drug Designation by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and European Medicines Agency for the treatment of hypoxic-ischemic encephalopathy (HIE) in neonates, and is also being developed as a treatment for acute lung injury secondary to COVID-19. The company launched in 2018, and is located in Norfolk, Virginia. For more information, please visit www.realtalifesciences.com.
ReAlta Life Sciences, Inc.
Headquarters Address:
5665 Lowery Road
Norfolk, VA 23502
Main Telephone:
7579010460
Website:
www.realtalifesciences.com
Type of Organization:
Private
Industry:
Pharmaceutical
Key Executives:
CEO: Ulrich Thienel
Public Relations
Alicia Davis
Phone:
(910) 620-3302
Email:
alicia@thrustsc.com
