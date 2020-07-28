Company Profile for ReAlta Life Sciences, Inc.

ReAlta Life Sciences, Inc. is a clinical stage biotech company dedicated to harnessing the power of the immune system through its PIC1 technology platform, comprised of a family of over 160 engineered peptides, to address life-threatening medical needs. To support its vision, ReAlta has developed a novel class of therapeutics with a dual targeting approach designed to rebalance complement and inflammatory processes in the body. The company’s pipeline is led by RLS-0071, which has been granted Orphan Drug Designation by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and European Medicines Agency for the treatment of hypoxic-ischemic encephalopathy (HIE) in neonates, and is also being developed as a treatment for acute lung injury secondary to COVID-19. The company launched in 2018, and is located in Norfolk, Virginia. For more information, please visit www.realtalifesciences.com.

Company: ReAlta Life Sciences, Inc. Headquarters Address: 5665 Lowery Road Norfolk, VA 23502 Main Telephone: 7579010460 Website: www.realtalifesciences.com Type of Organization: Private Industry: Pharmaceutical Key Executives: CEO: Ulrich Thienel Public Relations Contact: Alicia Davis Phone: (910) 620-3302 Email: alicia@thrustsc.com

