Company Profile for ReadCoor

ReadCoor, Inc. is a technology company offering the first true spatial multi-omic platform to the global audience of researchers, clinicians, pharma and diagnostics companies to expand understanding of human biology and to facilitate the creation of new therapeutics for patients. The company’s RC2 Platform simultaneously detects and reads the sequences of tens to thousands of RNA, DNA, proteins, and therapeutics and visualizes sub-cellular nanoscale 3D resolution in every cell throughout any tissue section. The Platform, based on ReadCoor’s proprietary Fluorescent in situ Sequencing (FISSEQ) technology, combines the massive multiplexity of next-generation sequencing (NGS) and high-resolution tissue imaging.

