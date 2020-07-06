Company Profile for ReadCoor

Log in
ReadCoor

07/06/2020

ReadCoor, Inc. is a technology company offering the first true spatial multi-omic platform to the global audience of researchers, clinicians, pharma and diagnostics companies to expand understanding of human biology and to facilitate the creation of new therapeutics for patients. The company’s RC2 Platform simultaneously detects and reads the sequences of tens to thousands of RNA, DNA, proteins, and therapeutics and visualizes sub-cellular nanoscale 3D resolution in every cell throughout any tissue section. The Platform, based on ReadCoor’s proprietary Fluorescent in situ Sequencing (FISSEQ) technology, combines the massive multiplexity of next-generation sequencing (NGS) and high-resolution tissue imaging.

Company:

ReadCoor

 

 

Headquarters Address:

840 Memorial Drive, 5th Floor

 

Cambridge, MA 02139

 

 

Main Telephone:

508-361-2710

 

 

Website:

https://www.readcoor.com/

 

 

Type of Organization:

Private

 

 

Industry:

Technology

 

 

Key Executives:

CEO, CTO, Founder: Richard Terry

 

 

Public Relations

 

Contact:

Jermaine Reid

Phone:

508-361-2710

Email:

jermaine.reid@readcoor.com

 


