Company Profile for Roqos, Inc.

02/15/2019 | 09:41am EST

Roqos provides cybersecurity, parental/employee controls, and VPN services via its UTM appliances and cloud infrastructure to homes, businesses and service providers.

     
Company: Roqos, Inc.
 
Headquarters Address: 8260 Greensboro Drive
Suite 270
Tysons, VA 22102
 
Main Telephone: 571-323-1500
 
Website:

roqos.com

 
Type of Organization: Private
 
Industry: Networks
 
Key Executives: CEO: Sezen Uysal
 
Public Relations
Contact: Roqos Marketing
Phone: 571-323-1500
Email:

marketing@roqos.com

 


