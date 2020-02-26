Company Profile for Rubber-Cal

Rubber-Cal, Inc. is an American distributor that specializes in offering quality rubber products. Based in Southern California, the company was founded in 1994 and has since established itself as one of North America’s leading suppliers of rubber flooring, industrial sheet rubber, flexible ducting and specialty rubber parts. Product specialists at Rubber-Cal are focused on serving all consumers with custom-produced parts and products, from huge companies to individuals with small-scale projects. In addition to their showroom in Fountain Valley, California, the company also has online storefronts at Rubbercal.com and Ducting.com, as well as other sales channels. These sites give customers access to Rubber-Cal’s extensive inventory, along with a vast array of information, specifications and pricing.

Company: Rubber-Cal Headquarters Address: 18424 Mt Langley St Fountain Valley, CA 92708 Main Telephone: 8003709152 Website: https://www.rubbercal.com/ Type of Organization: Private Industry: Industrial Rubber Key Executives: CEO: Beau Pirghibi Customer Service Contact: Sean Dhaliwal Phone: 8003709152 Email: sean@rubbercal.com Customer Service Contact: Josh Krueger Phone: 8003709152 Email: josh@rubbercal.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200226005175/en/