Company Profile for Rubber-Cal

02/26/2020 | 11:01am EST

Rubber-Cal, Inc. is an American distributor that specializes in offering quality rubber products. Based in Southern California, the company was founded in 1994 and has since established itself as one of North America’s leading suppliers of rubber flooring, industrial sheet rubber, flexible ducting and specialty rubber parts. Product specialists at Rubber-Cal are focused on serving all consumers with custom-produced parts and products, from huge companies to individuals with small-scale projects. In addition to their showroom in Fountain Valley, California, the company also has online storefronts at Rubbercal.com and Ducting.com, as well as other sales channels. These sites give customers access to Rubber-Cal’s extensive inventory, along with a vast array of information, specifications and pricing.

Company:

Rubber-Cal

 

 

Headquarters Address:

18424 Mt Langley St

 

Fountain Valley, CA 92708

 

 

Main Telephone:

8003709152

 

 

Website:

https://www.rubbercal.com/

 

 

Type of Organization:

Private

 

 

Industry:

Industrial Rubber

 

 

Key Executives:

CEO: Beau Pirghibi

 

 

Customer Service

 

Contact:

Sean Dhaliwal

Phone:

8003709152

Email:

sean@rubbercal.com

 

 

Customer Service

 

Contact:

Josh Krueger

Phone:

8003709152

Email:

josh@rubbercal.com

 


