Company Profile for Schlumberger Limited

Schlumberger is the world’s leading provider of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. With product sales and services in more than 120 countries and employing approximately 100,000 people who represent over 140 nationalities, Schlumberger supplies the industry’s most comprehensive range of products and services, from exploration through production, and integrated pore-to-pipeline solutions that optimize hydrocarbon recovery to deliver reservoir performance.
|
Company:
|
|
Schlumberger Limited
|
|
|
|
Headquarters Address:
|
|
5599 San Felipe Street
|
|
|
Houston, TX 77056
|
|
|
|
Main Telephone:
|
|
(713) 513-2000
|
|
|
|
Website:
|
|
https://www.slb.com
|
|
|
|
Ticker/ISIN:
|
|
SLB(NYSE)/AN8068571086
|
|
|
|
Type of Organization:
|
|
Public
|
|
|
|
Industry:
|
|
Energy
|
|
|
|
Key Executives:
|
|
CEO: Olivier Le Peuch
|
|
|
CFO: Simon Ayat
|
|
|
|
Investor Relations
|
|
|
Contact:
|
|
Simon Farrant
|
Phone:
|
|
(713) 375-3535
|
Email:
|
|
investor-relations@slb.com
|
|
|
|
Public Relations
|
|
|
Contact:
|
|
Joao Felix
|
Phone:
|
|
(713) 375-3494
|
Email:
|
|
corporatecomms@slb.com
