Company Profile for Schlumberger Limited

09/20/2019 | 11:34am EDT

Schlumberger is the world’s leading provider of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. With product sales and services in more than 120 countries and employing approximately 100,000 people who represent over 140 nationalities, Schlumberger supplies the industry’s most comprehensive range of products and services, from exploration through production, and integrated pore-to-pipeline solutions that optimize hydrocarbon recovery to deliver reservoir performance.

Company:

 

Schlumberger Limited

 

 

 

Headquarters Address:

 

5599 San Felipe Street

 

 

Houston, TX 77056

 

 

 

Main Telephone:

 

(713) 513-2000

 

 

 

Website:

 

https://www.slb.com

 

 

 

Ticker/ISIN:

 

SLB(NYSE)/AN8068571086

 

 

 

Type of Organization:

 

Public

 

 

 

Industry:

 

Energy

 

 

 

Key Executives:

 

CEO: Olivier Le Peuch

 

 

CFO: Simon Ayat

 

 

 

Investor Relations

 

 

Contact:

 

Simon Farrant

Phone:

 

(713) 375-3535

Email:

 

investor-relations@slb.com

 

 

 

Public Relations

 

 

Contact:

 

Joao Felix

Phone:

 

(713) 375-3494

Email:

 

corporatecomms@slb.com

 


© Business Wire 2019
