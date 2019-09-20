Company Profile for Schlumberger Limited

Schlumberger is the world’s leading provider of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. With product sales and services in more than 120 countries and employing approximately 100,000 people who represent over 140 nationalities, Schlumberger supplies the industry’s most comprehensive range of products and services, from exploration through production, and integrated pore-to-pipeline solutions that optimize hydrocarbon recovery to deliver reservoir performance.

Company: Schlumberger Limited Headquarters Address: 5599 San Felipe Street Houston, TX 77056 Main Telephone: (713) 513-2000 Website: https://www.slb.com Ticker/ISIN: SLB(NYSE)/AN8068571086 Type of Organization: Public Industry: Energy Key Executives: CEO: Olivier Le Peuch CFO: Simon Ayat Investor Relations Contact: Simon Farrant Phone: (713) 375-3535 Email: investor-relations@slb.com Public Relations Contact: Joao Felix Phone: (713) 375-3494 Email: corporatecomms@slb.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190920005404/en/