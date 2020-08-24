Log in
Company Profile for Socure

08/24/2020 | 02:15pm EDT

Socure is the leader in Day Zero identity verification technology. Its predictive analytics platform applies artificial intelligence and machine-learning techniques with trusted online/offline data intelligence from email, phone, address, IP, device, velocity and the broader internet to verify identities in real-time. Socure powers financial inclusion—approving as much as 40% more millennial and other thin-file consumers. It also reduces fraud for online new account openings by up to 95% with false positives of better than 1:1, and cuts manual review rates by as much as 90%. Socure was founded in 2012 by Johnny Ayers, Chief Product Officer, and is led by CEO Tom Thimot. The company is based in NYC, with offices in San Diego, San Jose, and Chennai, India.

Company:

Socure

 

 

Headquarters Address:

330 7th Ave

 

Ste 201

 

New York, NY 10001

 

 

Main Telephone:

(866) 932-9013

 

 

Website:

www.socure.com

 

 

Type of Organization:

Private

 

 

Industry:

Software

 

 

Key Executives:

CEO: Tom Thimot

 

CPO, Co-Founder: Johnny Ayers

 

 

Public Relations

 

Contact:

Peter Curtis

Phone:

669-262-0122

Email:

peter@socure.com

 

 

Public Relations

 

Contact:

Janine Savarese

Phone:

908-461-5767

Email:

jsavlowe@savcopr.com

 


© Business Wire 2020
