Company Profile for Socure

Socure is the leader in Day Zero identity verification technology. Its predictive analytics platform applies artificial intelligence and machine-learning techniques with trusted online/offline data intelligence from email, phone, address, IP, device, velocity and the broader internet to verify identities in real-time. Socure powers financial inclusion—approving as much as 40% more millennial and other thin-file consumers. It also reduces fraud for online new account openings by up to 95% with false positives of better than 1:1, and cuts manual review rates by as much as 90%. Socure was founded in 2012 by Johnny Ayers, Chief Product Officer, and is led by CEO Tom Thimot. The company is based in NYC, with offices in San Diego, San Jose, and Chennai, India.
Company:
Socure
Headquarters Address:
330 7th Ave
Ste 201
New York, NY 10001
Main Telephone:
(866) 932-9013
Website:
www.socure.com
Type of Organization:
Private
Industry:
Software
Key Executives:
CEO: Tom Thimot
CPO, Co-Founder: Johnny Ayers
Public Relations
Contact:
Peter Curtis
Phone:
669-262-0122
Email:
peter@socure.com
Public Relations
Contact:
Janine Savarese
Phone:
908-461-5767
Email:
jsavlowe@savcopr.com
