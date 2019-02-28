Company Profile for SundaySky

SundaySky delivers a powerful video marketing platform that enables personalized storytelling across the consumer lifecycle. More Fortune 500 marketers and customer experience professionals trust SundaySky than any other provider to power personalized video experiences that drive human behavior change and measured customer value. Headquartered in New York City, SundaySky has additional offices in Tel Aviv and Tokyo and is the only SOC II and HIPAA-compliant video marketing company in North America. In 2017, SundaySky generated more than $1.4 billion in measured value for its customers, including AT&T, United Healthcare, Citi, Staples, Verizon, and more.

Company: SundaySky Headquarters Address: 229 W 36th Street 2nd Floor New York, NY 10001 Main Telephone: (212) 929-8111 Website: https://sundaysky.com/ Type of Organization: Private Industry: Software Key Executives: CMO: Eric Porres CEO: Jim Dicso CMO Contact: Eric Porres Phone: (212) 929-8111 Email: eric.porres@sundaysky.com

