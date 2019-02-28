Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Company Profile for SundaySky

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/28/2019 | 03:07pm EST

SundaySky delivers a powerful video marketing platform that enables personalized storytelling across the consumer lifecycle. More Fortune 500 marketers and customer experience professionals trust SundaySky than any other provider to power personalized video experiences that drive human behavior change and measured customer value. Headquartered in New York City, SundaySky has additional offices in Tel Aviv and Tokyo and is the only SOC II and HIPAA-compliant video marketing company in North America. In 2017, SundaySky generated more than $1.4 billion in measured value for its customers, including AT&T, United Healthcare, Citi, Staples, Verizon, and more.

Company:     SundaySky
 
Headquarters Address: 229 W 36th Street
2nd Floor
New York, NY 10001
 
Main Telephone: (212) 929-8111
 
Website:

https://sundaysky.com/

 
Type of Organization: Private
 
Industry: Software
 
Key Executives: CMO: Eric Porres
CEO: Jim Dicso
 
CMO
Contact: Eric Porres
Phone: (212) 929-8111
Email:

eric.porres@sundaysky.com


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:40pChildren's Services Providers Use Therap for Residential, Transitional, Community-Based Supports and Case Management
PR
03:40pEXCEET GROUP SE : Financial Results 2018 (Annual Report) Strong Capital Base For Future Development And Growth
EQ
03:40pUSDA Chicago Terminal Grain - Feb 28
DJ
03:39pNORTHERN TRUST : Names Community Affairs Director
BU
03:38pUNIQURE N.V. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-K)
AQ
03:36pWHIRLPOOL : New Limited Edition Queen of Hearts Collection Brings Iconic Style to any Kitchen
PU
03:36pPARA RESOURCES : Announces the Star-up of the Gold Road Mill
PU
03:36pACCIONA : La sociedad remite informe de resultados en inglés a 31/12/18
PU
03:36pCINEPLEX : Recognized as One of Canada's Most Admired Corporate Cultures for the Third Time
PU
03:36pUNITED FIRE : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV : AB InBev predicts strong growth after solid end to 2018
2ENGIE : ENGIE : Profit Fell in 2018, Hit by Impairments
3BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : BAT remains confident of growth despite regulatory risk
4ABB LTD : ABB 4Q Profit Dropped Despite Orders Rising
5ASTON MARTIN LAGONDA GLOBAL HOLDINGS : ASTON MARTIN LAGONDA GLOBAL : Carmaker Aston Martin's adjusted pre-tax ..

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.