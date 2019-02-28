Company Profile for SundaySky

SundaySky delivers a powerful video marketing platform that enables
personalized storytelling across the consumer lifecycle. More Fortune
500 marketers and customer experience professionals trust SundaySky than
any other provider to power personalized video experiences that drive
human behavior change and measured customer value. Headquartered in New
York City, SundaySky has additional offices in Tel Aviv and Tokyo and is
the only SOC II and HIPAA-compliant video marketing company in North
America. In 2017, SundaySky generated more than $1.4 billion in measured
value for its customers, including AT&T, United Healthcare, Citi,
Staples, Verizon, and more.
|
Company:
|
|
|
SundaySky
|
|
|
|
|
Headquarters Address:
|
|
|
229 W 36th Street
|
|
|
|
2nd Floor
|
|
|
|
New York, NY 10001
|
|
|
|
|
Main Telephone:
|
|
|
(212) 929-8111
|
|
|
|
|
Website:
|
|
|
https://sundaysky.com/
|
|
|
|
|
Type of Organization:
|
|
|
Private
|
|
|
|
|
Industry:
|
|
|
Software
|
|
|
|
|
Key Executives:
|
|
|
CMO: Eric Porres
|
|
|
|
CEO: Jim Dicso
|
|
|
|
|
CMO
|
|
|
|
Contact:
|
|
|
Eric Porres
|
Phone:
|
|
|
(212) 929-8111
|
Email:
|
|
|
eric.porres@sundaysky.com
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190228005930/en/