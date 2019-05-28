Company Profile for T.Y. Lin International

T.Y. Lin International is a leading provider of design, engineering, and
planning solutions for the global infrastructure market.
Company:
T.Y. Lin International
Headquarters Address:
345 California Street
Suite 2300
San Francisco, CA 94104
Main Telephone:
+1.415.291.3700
Website:
https://www.tylin.com/
Type of Organization:
Private
Industry:
Engineering
Key Executives:
Chairman: Man-Chung Tang
|
CEO: Matthew G. Cummings
Chairman: Alvaro J. Piedrahita
VP/Director of Corporate Communications
Contact:
Maribel Castillo
Email:
maribel.castillo@tylin.com
