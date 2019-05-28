Log in
Company Profile for T.Y. Lin International

0
05/28/2019 | 07:36pm EDT

T.Y. Lin International is a leading provider of design, engineering, and planning solutions for the global infrastructure market.

 

Company:

    T.Y. Lin International
 

Headquarters Address:

345 California Street
Suite 2300
San Francisco, CA 94104
 

Main Telephone:

+1.415.291.3700
 

Website:

https://www.tylin.com/

 

Type of Organization:

Private
 

Industry:

Engineering
 

Key Executives:

Chairman: Man-Chung Tang

CEO: Matthew G. Cummings

Chairman: Alvaro J. Piedrahita

 

VP/Director of Corporate Communications

Contact:

Maribel Castillo

Email:

maribel.castillo@tylin.com


© Business Wire 2019
Advertisement

