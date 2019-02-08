Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Company Profile for The Friedlander Group, Inc.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/08/2019 | 12:15pm EST

Friedlander Group is the leader in workers’ compensation for Retailers, Wholesalers, Restaurants, Hotels, Oil Dealers, Home Health & Residential Care facilities in New York State. As the manager of seven Safety Groups underwritten by the New York State Insurance Fund, Friedlander Group has saved thousands of our clients over $500 million in workers’ compensation costs since 1992.

Our safety groups significantly reduce the cost of workers’ compensation for safety conscious members. Our fully insured safety groups work by pooling members’ annual premiums, and after deducting the costs of claims and administrative charges, the profits are returned to members in the form of a dividend.

Friedlander Group offers substantial savings through our Workers’ Compensation programs that can help you gain and retain clients. We have helped our customers control their Workers’ Compensation costs for the past 25 years.

   
Company: The Friedlander Group, Inc.
 
Headquarters Address: 2500 Westchester Avenue Suite 400A
Purchase, NY 10577
 
Main Telephone:

914-694-6000

 
Website:

www.friedlandergroup.com/

 
Type of Organization: Private
 
Industry:

Insurance

 
Key Executives: President: Adam Friedlander

Executive Vice President: Cosmo Preiato

Vice President: Joe Facsiglione

 
President
Contact: Adam Friedlander
Phone: 914-694-6000 X206
Email:

adamf@friedlandergroup.com

 
Executive Vice President
Contact: Cosmo Preiato
Phone: 914-694-6000 X203
Email:

cosmop@friedlandergroup.com

 
Vice President
Contact: Joe Facsiglione
Phone: 914-694-6000 X220
Email:

joef@friedlandergroup.com

 


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:30pPRIVATE EQUITY : Net Asset Value as of January 31, 2018
PU
12:28pROYAL CANADIAN MINT : Scores an Ace as its February Collection Opens With a New Silver Coin Honouring Flying Legend Billy Bishop
AQ
12:28pUSDA CROP PRODUCTION : U.S. Wheat By Class
DJ
12:28pASSOCIATED BANC : Bank completes $11.2M loan for Buffalo Grove, Illinois
AQ
12:27pPETROTEQ ENERGY : Announces Resource Acquisition
AQ
12:26pFIRST REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST OF NEW JERSEY : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
12:26pTrump official slams cartels as lawmakers push anti-OPEC bill
RE
12:25pPHILIPPINE STOCK EXCHANGE : Lack of trading impetus keeps stocks in red zone
AQ
12:25pDOMINION ENERGY : Seven Trailblazers Named 2019 'Strong Men & Women in Virginia History'
PU
12:25pANA : Philippine Airlines and All Nippon Airways celebrate milestone partnership
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BB&T to buy SunTrust in biggest U.S. bank deal in a decade
2WIRECARD : WIRECARD : Singapore police raid Wirecard office following FT reports
3AMAZON.COM : EXCLUSIVE: U.S. considers withdrawal of zero tariffs for India - sources
4DOMETIC GROUP : DOMETIC : REPORT ON THE FOURTH QUARTER 2018
5TOTAL : TOTAL : Discovers Gas in Western Cape

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.