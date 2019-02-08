Company Profile for The Friedlander Group, Inc.

Friedlander Group is the leader in workers’ compensation for Retailers,
Wholesalers, Restaurants, Hotels, Oil Dealers, Home Health & Residential
Care facilities in New York State. As the manager of seven Safety Groups
underwritten by the New York State Insurance Fund, Friedlander Group has
saved thousands of our clients over $500 million in workers’
compensation costs since 1992.
Our safety groups significantly reduce the cost of workers’ compensation
for safety conscious members. Our fully insured safety groups work by
pooling members’ annual premiums, and after deducting the costs of
claims and administrative charges, the profits are returned to members
in the form of a dividend.
Friedlander Group offers substantial savings through our Workers’
Compensation programs that can help you gain and retain clients. We have
helped our customers control their Workers’ Compensation costs for the
past 25 years.
Company:
The Friedlander Group, Inc.
Headquarters Address:
2500 Westchester Avenue Suite 400A
Purchase, NY 10577
Main Telephone:
914-694-6000
Website:
www.friedlandergroup.com/
Type of Organization:
Private
Industry:
Insurance
Key Executives:
President: Adam Friedlander
Executive Vice President: Cosmo Preiato
Vice President: Joe Facsiglione
President
Contact:
Adam Friedlander
Phone:
914-694-6000 X206
Email:
adamf@friedlandergroup.com
Executive Vice President
Contact:
Cosmo Preiato
Phone:
914-694-6000 X203
Email:
cosmop@friedlandergroup.com
Vice President
Contact:
Joe Facsiglione
Phone:
914-694-6000 X220
Email:
joef@friedlandergroup.com
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190208005366/en/