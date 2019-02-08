Company Profile for The Friedlander Group, Inc.

Friedlander Group is the leader in workers’ compensation for Retailers, Wholesalers, Restaurants, Hotels, Oil Dealers, Home Health & Residential Care facilities in New York State. As the manager of seven Safety Groups underwritten by the New York State Insurance Fund, Friedlander Group has saved thousands of our clients over $500 million in workers’ compensation costs since 1992.

Our safety groups significantly reduce the cost of workers’ compensation for safety conscious members. Our fully insured safety groups work by pooling members’ annual premiums, and after deducting the costs of claims and administrative charges, the profits are returned to members in the form of a dividend.

Friedlander Group offers substantial savings through our Workers’ Compensation programs that can help you gain and retain clients. We have helped our customers control their Workers’ Compensation costs for the past 25 years.

Company: The Friedlander Group, Inc. Headquarters Address: 2500 Westchester Avenue Suite 400A Purchase, NY 10577 Main Telephone: 914-694-6000 Website: www.friedlandergroup.com/ Type of Organization: Private Industry: Insurance Key Executives: President: Adam Friedlander Executive Vice President: Cosmo Preiato Vice President: Joe Facsiglione President Contact: Adam Friedlander Phone: 914-694-6000 X206 Email: adamf@friedlandergroup.com Executive Vice President Contact: Cosmo Preiato Phone: 914-694-6000 X203 Email: cosmop@friedlandergroup.com Vice President Contact: Joe Facsiglione Phone: 914-694-6000 X220 Email: joef@friedlandergroup.com

