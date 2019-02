TTS is a technology company and information service provider for connected vehicle applications. The Personal Signal Assistant® cloud-based solution, patented prediction process, industry standard definitions, and comprehensive deployment allows for immediate vehicle-to-infrastructure (V2I) integration and applications. TTS is based in Beaverton, Oregon; TTS Europe GmbH, a wholly owned subsidiary, is headquartered in Munich, Germany.

Company: Traffic Technology Services, Inc. Headquarters Address: 17933 NW Evergreen Place Suite 240 Beaverton, OR 97006 Main Telephone: 503-530-8487 Website: www.traffictechservices.com Type of Organization: Private Industry: Automotive Key Executives: CEO: Thomas Bauer CTO: Jingtao Ma CMO: Kiel Ova Public Relations Contact: Kiel Ova Phone: 5037859268 Email: kiel.ova@traffictechservices.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190227005849/en/