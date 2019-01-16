Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Company Profile for Urban Airship

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/16/2019 | 10:54am EST

Urban Airship® is trusted by thousands of businesses to drive growth with digital customer engagement. Every day, marketers and developers depend on Urban Airship to deliver billions of personalized, interactive notifications that inspire interest and drive action across all digital channels. Urban Airship is used by many of the world’s most admired companies, including Adidas, Alaska Airlines, The Home Depot, NBCUniversal, Sky Plc and Zillow. For more information, visit www.urbanairship.com.

Company:   Urban Airship
 
Headquarters Address: 1225 West Burnside Street
Ste. 401
Portland, OR 97209
 
Main Telephone: +1 (855) 385-3155
 
Website:

https://www.urbanairship.com

 
Type of Organization: Private
 
Industry: Software
 
Key Executives: CEO: Brett Caine
CFO: Scott Allen
SVP of Product & Engineering: Mike Herrick
 
Public Relations
Contact: Corey Gault
Phone:

503-206-9164

Email:

corey@urbanairship.com

 
Public Relations
Contact: Sarah MacDonald
Phone: +44 7477155123
Email:

sarah.macdonald@urbanairship.com


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:20aENB FINANCIAL CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
11:20aTCS GROUP HOLDING PLC : PDMR Transactions
EQ
11:19aAGILYSYS : The Psychology of Guest Satisfaction
PU
11:19aQUINSTREET : New Research from CarInsurance.com Identifies Worst States for Drivers with Bad Credit
PU
11:19aINNOSPEC : Schedules Fourth Quarter 2018 Earnings Release And Conference Call
PU
11:19aBTG : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Amendment
PU
11:19aNorth Dallas Bank & Trust Co. Announces Fourth Quarter Earnings of $1.04 per Share
GL
11:16aONELEGACY : Announces Record-Setting Year in Organ, Eye and Tissue Donation and Transplantation
BU
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
11:15aDeutsche Bank shares lifted by report regulators prefer European tie-up
RE
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1KUEHNE UND NAGEL INTERNATIONAL AG : KUEHNE UND NAGEL INTERNATIONAL : Danish freight firm DSV makes $4 billion ..
2SNAP INC : SNAP : CFO Tim Stone to resign, shares drop 8 percent
3NORSK HYDRO : Brazilian Regulators Lift Embargo on Norsk Hydro Refinery
4FTSE 100 : Brexit deal defeat knocks London's blue chip stocks as pound weighs
5SODEXO : SODEXO : Wythenshawe Sodexo staff win NHS pay rates

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.