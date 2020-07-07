Company Profile for ValueSetters

ValueSetters is a boutique advisory firm, based in Boston, Massachusetts. Our team of experts, including entrepreneurs, angel investors, industry specialists and digital marketing professionals help companies at all stages fund and grow their companies. We provide assistance with capital raising, strategy, technology consulting and marketing.
ValueSetters
745 Atlantic Ave, Suite 1000
Boston, MA 02111
Main Telephone:
617.922.6234
Website:
https://valuesetters.com/
Ticker:
VSTR(OTC Pink)
Type of Organization:
Public
Industry:
Consulting
Key Executives:
Director Investor Relations: Callie Gauzer
CFO: Coreen Kraysler
Investor Relations
Callie Gauzer
Phone:
617.922.6234
Email:
callie.gauzer@valuesetters.com
Contact:
Coreen Kraysler
Phone:
781.561.8770
Email:
ckraysler@valuesetters.com
