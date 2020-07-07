Log in
Company Profile for ValueSetters

07/07/2020 | 02:13pm EDT

ValueSetters is a boutique advisory firm, based in Boston, Massachusetts. Our team of experts, including entrepreneurs, angel investors, industry specialists and digital marketing professionals help companies at all stages fund and grow their companies. We provide assistance with capital raising, strategy, technology consulting and marketing.

Company:

ValueSetters

 

 

Headquarters Address:

745 Atlantic Ave, Suite 1000

 

Boston, MA 02111

 

 

Main Telephone:

617.922.6234

 

 

Website:

https://valuesetters.com/

 

 

Ticker:

VSTR(OTC Pink)

 

 

Type of Organization:

Public

 

 

Industry:

Consulting

 

 

Key Executives:

Director Investor Relations: Callie Gauzer

 

CFO: Coreen Kraysler

 

 

Investor Relations

 

Contact:

Callie Gauzer

Phone:

617.922.6234

Email:

callie.gauzer@valuesetters.com

 

 

CFO

 

Contact:

Coreen Kraysler

Phone:

781.561.8770

Email:

ckraysler@valuesetters.com

 


© Business Wire 2020
