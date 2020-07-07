Company Profile for ValueSetters

ValueSetters is a boutique advisory firm, based in Boston, Massachusetts. Our team of experts, including entrepreneurs, angel investors, industry specialists and digital marketing professionals help companies at all stages fund and grow their companies. We provide assistance with capital raising, strategy, technology consulting and marketing.

Company: ValueSetters Headquarters Address: 745 Atlantic Ave, Suite 1000 Boston, MA 02111 Main Telephone: 617.922.6234 Website: https://valuesetters.com/ Ticker: VSTR(OTC Pink) Type of Organization: Public Industry: Consulting Key Executives: Director Investor Relations: Callie Gauzer CFO: Coreen Kraysler Investor Relations Contact: Callie Gauzer Phone: 617.922.6234 Email: callie.gauzer@valuesetters.com CFO Contact: Coreen Kraysler Phone: 781.561.8770 Email: ckraysler@valuesetters.com

