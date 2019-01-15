Log in
Company Profile for VenatoRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

01/15/2019 | 10:03am EST

VenatoRx Pharmaceuticals is a world leader in antibacterial and antiviral drug research and development. VenatoRx’s lead product, VNRX-5133, is an injectable beta-lactamase inhibitor (BLI) that features uniquely potent and selective activity against both serine- and metallo-beta-lactamases. VenatoRx is currently developing VNRX-5133 in a fixed combination with the fourth generation cephalosporin, cefepime. VenatoRx believes that cefepime/VNRX-5133 has the potential to provide a best-in-class broad-spectrum treatment option for infections due to carbapenem resistant pathogens infections including carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae (CRE) and carbapenem-resistant Pseudomonas aeruginosa (CRPA), bioterror pathogens such as Burkholderia spp. and Salmonella spp. engineerable with serine- and metallo-beta-lactamases, and suspected polymicrobial infections caused by both gram-negative and gram-positive pathogens. In addition, VenatoRx has a broad pipeline of preclinical programs, including a broad-spectrum orally bioavailable BLI, a novel class of Penicillin-Binding Protein (PBP) inhibitors that are impervious to beta-lactamase-driven resistance, and novel antiviral agents. VenatoRx has been recognized with funding awards from the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), Wellcome Trust, CARB-X, and the Defense Threat Reduction Agency (DTRA) as well as private equity investments from Versant Ventures, Abingworth and Foresite Capital.

Company:   VenatoRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
 
Headquarters Address: 30 Spring Mill Drive
Malvern, PA 19355
 
Main Telephone: 6106448935
 
Website:

http://www.venatorx.com

 
Type of Organization: Private
 
Industry: Pharmaceutical
 
Key Executives: President and CEO: Christopher J. Burns, Ph.D.
COO: Ezra Felker
Chief Business Officer: Tony Meehan, Ph.D.
 
Public Relations
Contact: Heather Hunter
Phone: 610-644-8935 x8327


© Business Wire 2019
