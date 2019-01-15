Company Profile for VenatoRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

VenatoRx Pharmaceuticals is a world leader in antibacterial and antiviral drug research and development. VenatoRx’s lead product, VNRX-5133, is an injectable beta-lactamase inhibitor (BLI) that features uniquely potent and selective activity against both serine- and metallo-beta-lactamases. VenatoRx is currently developing VNRX-5133 in a fixed combination with the fourth generation cephalosporin, cefepime. VenatoRx believes that cefepime/VNRX-5133 has the potential to provide a best-in-class broad-spectrum treatment option for infections due to carbapenem resistant pathogens infections including carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae (CRE) and carbapenem-resistant Pseudomonas aeruginosa (CRPA), bioterror pathogens such as Burkholderia spp. and Salmonella spp. engineerable with serine- and metallo-beta-lactamases, and suspected polymicrobial infections caused by both gram-negative and gram-positive pathogens. In addition, VenatoRx has a broad pipeline of preclinical programs, including a broad-spectrum orally bioavailable BLI, a novel class of Penicillin-Binding Protein (PBP) inhibitors that are impervious to beta-lactamase-driven resistance, and novel antiviral agents. VenatoRx has been recognized with funding awards from the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), Wellcome Trust, CARB-X, and the Defense Threat Reduction Agency (DTRA) as well as private equity investments from Versant Ventures, Abingworth and Foresite Capital.

Company: VenatoRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Headquarters Address: 30 Spring Mill Drive Malvern, PA 19355 Main Telephone: 6106448935 Website: http://www.venatorx.com Type of Organization: Private Industry: Pharmaceutical Key Executives: President and CEO: Christopher J. Burns, Ph.D. COO: Ezra Felker Chief Business Officer: Tony Meehan, Ph.D. Public Relations Contact: Heather Hunter Phone: 610-644-8935 x8327

