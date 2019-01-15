Company Profile for VenatoRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

VenatoRx Pharmaceuticals is a world leader in antibacterial and
antiviral drug research and development. VenatoRx’s lead product,
VNRX-5133, is an injectable beta-lactamase inhibitor (BLI) that features
uniquely potent and selective activity against both serine- and
metallo-beta-lactamases. VenatoRx is currently developing VNRX-5133 in a
fixed combination with the fourth generation cephalosporin, cefepime.
VenatoRx believes that cefepime/VNRX-5133 has the potential to provide a
best-in-class broad-spectrum treatment option for infections due to
carbapenem resistant pathogens infections including carbapenem-resistant
Enterobacteriaceae (CRE) and carbapenem-resistant Pseudomonas aeruginosa
(CRPA), bioterror pathogens such as Burkholderia spp. and Salmonella
spp. engineerable with serine- and metallo-beta-lactamases, and
suspected polymicrobial infections caused by both gram-negative and
gram-positive pathogens. In addition, VenatoRx has a broad pipeline of
preclinical programs, including a broad-spectrum orally bioavailable
BLI, a novel class of Penicillin-Binding Protein (PBP) inhibitors that
are impervious to beta-lactamase-driven resistance, and novel antiviral
agents. VenatoRx has been recognized with funding awards from the
National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), Wellcome
Trust, CARB-X, and the Defense Threat Reduction Agency (DTRA) as well as
private equity investments from Versant Ventures, Abingworth and
Foresite Capital.
Company:
VenatoRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Headquarters Address:
30 Spring Mill Drive
Malvern, PA 19355
Main Telephone:
6106448935
Website:
http://www.venatorx.com
Type of Organization:
Private
Industry:
Pharmaceutical
Key Executives:
President and CEO: Christopher J. Burns, Ph.D.
COO: Ezra Felker
Chief Business Officer: Tony Meehan, Ph.D.
Public Relations
Heather Hunter
Phone:
610-644-8935 x8327
