Company Profile for VertexOne

05/06/2020 | 10:41am EDT

VertexOne is a recognized leader in SaaS applications for the critical business processes of utilities across North America. Through a wide range of innovative services and solutions —including the VertexOne™ cloud platform comprised of CIS, MWM, MDM, and Customer Self Service—VertexOne helps utilities more efficiently deliver a compelling customer experience while also driving utility operations forward. VertexOne takes on the heavy lifting of keeping current with the rapid pace of technology changes, so utilities don't have to—leaving our customers more time to focus on core utility business while leaving the technology to us. For more information, visit https://www.vertexone.net.

Company:

 

VertexOne

 

 

 

Headquarters Address:

 

501 W President George Bush Hwy

 

 

Suite 350

 

 

Richardson, TX 75080

 

 

 

Main Telephone:

 

214 576 1000

 

 

 

Website:

 

vertexone.net

 

 

 

Type of Organization:

 

Private

 

 

 

Industry:

 

Utility

 

 

 

Key Executives:

 

CEO: Andrew Jornod

 

 

 

Marketing

 

 

Contact:

 

Michelle Gillum

Phone:

 

972-559-9760

Email:

 

Michelle.Gillum@vertexgroup.com

 


