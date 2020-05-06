Company Profile for VertexOne

VertexOne is a recognized leader in SaaS applications for the critical business processes of utilities across North America. Through a wide range of innovative services and solutions —including the VertexOne™ cloud platform comprised of CIS, MWM, MDM, and Customer Self Service—VertexOne helps utilities more efficiently deliver a compelling customer experience while also driving utility operations forward. VertexOne takes on the heavy lifting of keeping current with the rapid pace of technology changes, so utilities don't have to—leaving our customers more time to focus on core utility business while leaving the technology to us. For more information, visit https://www.vertexone.net.

Company: VertexOne Headquarters Address: 501 W President George Bush Hwy Suite 350 Richardson, TX 75080 Main Telephone: 214 576 1000 Website: vertexone.net Type of Organization: Private Industry: Utility Key Executives: CEO: Andrew Jornod Marketing Contact: Michelle Gillum Phone: 972-559-9760 Email: Michelle.Gillum@vertexgroup.com

