Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Company Profile for Vidyard

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/25/2019 | 05:02pm EDT

Vidyard is the video platform for business that helps organizations drive more revenue through the use of online video. Going beyond video hosting and management, Vidyard helps businesses drive greater engagement in their video content, track the viewing activities of each individual viewer, and turn those views into action. Global leaders such as Honeywell, LinkedIn, Citibank and Sharp rely on Vidyard to power their video content strategies and turn viewers into customers.

Company:

 

Vidyard

 

 

 

Headquarters Address:

 

8 Queen St N #1

 

 

Kitchener, ON N2H 2G8

 

 

Canada

 

 

 

Main Telephone:

 

1 800-530-3878

 

 

 

Website:

 

www.vidyard.com

 

 

 

Type of Organization:

 

Private

 

 

 

Industry:

 

Software

 

 

 

Key Executives:

 

CEO: Michael Litt

 

 

CFO: Matt Hodgson

 

 

CTO: Devon Galloway

 

 

 

Public Relations

 

 

Contact:

 

Sandy Pell

Phone:

 

1 800-530-3878

Email:

 

press@vidyard.com

 

 

 

Customer Service

 

 

Contact:

 

Roger Orde

Phone:

 

1 800-530-3878

Email:

 

support@vidyard.com

 

 

 

VP, Marketing

 

 

Contact:

 

Tyler Lessard

Phone:

 

1 800-530-3878

Email:

 

press@vidyard.com

 


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
05:28pFLEX : 1Q Earnings Slide; Company Will Restructure Business
DJ
05:27pREGULUS THERAPEUTICS INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05:27pCARDIOVASCULAR SYSTEMS INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05:25pNAVIENT : An amendment to a SC 13D filing
PU
05:25pCalifornia, four automakers defy Trump, agree to tighten emissions rules
RE
05:25pMIDSOUTH BANCORP : Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results
PU
05:25pEASTMAN CHEMICAL : 839.6 kb
PU
05:25pPFIZER : Description Amended tender offer statement by Third Party
PU
05:25pEXPEDIA : Part I. Item 2. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations
AQ
05:25pSCHOLASTIC : Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA INC. : TESLA : needs more time to turn profit; founding engineer steps down
2SILTRONIC : SILTRONIC AG: As expected Siltronic started into a muted H1 2019
3VOLKSWAGEN AG : Volkswagen second-quarter operating profit up 30% as SUV push pays off
4TOTAL : TOTAL : plans $5 billion of asset sales to future-proof business
5Nokia beats forecasts as 5G sales start to kick in

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group