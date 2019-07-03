Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Company Profile for Willdan Group

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/03/2019 | 09:19pm BST

Founded in 1964, Willdan is a nationwide provider of professional technical and consulting services to utilities, government agencies, and private industry. Willdan’s service offerings span a broad set of complementary disciplines that include electric grid solutions, energy efficiency and sustainability, engineering and planning, and municipal financial consulting. Willdan provides integrated technical solutions to extend the reach and resources of its clients, and provides all services through its subsidiaries specialized in each segment.

Willdan has more than 1200 employees and annual revenue in excess of $300 million.

Willdan benefits from long standing, well-established relationships with local and state government agencies, investor-owned and municipal utilities, and commercial and industrial firms throughout the United States. Headquartered in Anaheim, California, Willdan operates from offices in more than two dozen states across the US.

Company:

 

Willdan Group

 

 

 

Headquarters Address:

 

2401 East Katella Avenue Suite 300

 

 

Anaheim, CA 92806

 

 

 

Main Telephone:

 

800.424.9144

 

 

 

Website:

 

www.willdan.com

 

 

 

Ticker:

 

WLDN (NASDAQ)

 

 

 

Type of Organization:

 

Public

 

 

 

Industry:

 

Professional Services

 

 

 

Key Executives:

 

CEO: Tom Brisbin

 

 

President: Mike Bieber

 

 

CFO: Stacy McLaughlin

 

 

 

Investor Relations

 

 

Contact:

 

Tony Rossi

Phone:

 

310.622.8221

Email:

 

trossi@finprofiles.com

 


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
04:36pCLEARFORD WATER : Announces $300,000 Short-term Financing with Insider Participation
AQ
04:36pBRIDGEBIO PHARMA, INC. : Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:35pALARIS ROYALTY CORP. : Announces Q2 2019 Earnings Release Date
AQ
04:35pHISTOGENICS CORP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:34pMAGNOLIA OIL & GAS CORP : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:33pREMARK HOLDINGS, INC. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
04:33pFUELCELL ENERGY INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:33pFREECOOK : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement (form 8-K)
AQ
04:33pLIFE ON EARTH, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Completion of Acquisition or Disposition of Assets, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:33pSALISBURY BANCORP : Bank's Community Day at The Canaan, CT Branch on July 20
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BAYER AG : U.S. JUDGE TO SLASH $80 MILLION ROUNDUP JURY VERDICT: court hearing
2TESLA INC. : TESLA : delivers record number of electric cars in quarter, shares up 7%
3DEUTSCHE BANK AG : Deutsche Bank Shops Around Its Equities Unit -- WSJ
4ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV : ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV : Budweiser Brewer Puts Asia IPO In High Gear
5STARBUCKS CORPORATION : China's Centurium Capital raises over $2 billion from GIC, Temasek, others

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About