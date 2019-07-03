Company Profile for Willdan Group

Founded in 1964, Willdan is a nationwide provider of professional technical and consulting services to utilities, government agencies, and private industry. Willdan’s service offerings span a broad set of complementary disciplines that include electric grid solutions, energy efficiency and sustainability, engineering and planning, and municipal financial consulting. Willdan provides integrated technical solutions to extend the reach and resources of its clients, and provides all services through its subsidiaries specialized in each segment.

Willdan has more than 1200 employees and annual revenue in excess of $300 million.

Willdan benefits from long standing, well-established relationships with local and state government agencies, investor-owned and municipal utilities, and commercial and industrial firms throughout the United States. Headquartered in Anaheim, California, Willdan operates from offices in more than two dozen states across the US.

Company: Willdan Group Headquarters Address: 2401 East Katella Avenue Suite 300 Anaheim, CA 92806 Main Telephone: 800.424.9144 Website: www.willdan.com Ticker: WLDN (NASDAQ) Type of Organization: Public Industry: Professional Services Key Executives: CEO: Tom Brisbin President: Mike Bieber CFO: Stacy McLaughlin Investor Relations Contact: Tony Rossi Phone: 310.622.8221 Email: trossi@finprofiles.com

