Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Company Profile for infiniDome, Ltd

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/20/2020 | 01:17pm EDT

infiniDome, Ltd., The GPS Security Company (www.infinidome.com), offers front-end cyber solutions that protect wireless communications from jamming interference. infiniDome products defend GPS-based systems that are critical for drones/UAV/UAS, connected fleets, critical infrastructure, and autonomous vehicles. As these vertical markets have grown, the need for GPS protection has become a necessity that is not met by large, heavy, and expensive military options. infiniDome is disrupting the anti-jamming market by delivering the industry’s first non-military anti-jamming solution designed for commercial applications.

The Company differentiates itself by significant CSWaP (Cost, size, weight, and power) advantages. infiniDome’s GPSdome (www.GPSdome.com) and OtoSphere (www.OtoSphere.net), for dual-use and commercial applications respectively, are:

  • 10x lighter
  • 15x smaller
  • 30x less expensive than competing solutions

No other commercial product offers this much protection in such a small, light, affordable, easily integrated, and non-ITAR solution. GPSdome and OtoSphere:

  • Require minimal adoption costs
  • Can be completely retrofitted or integrated
  • Work with any GNSS receiver and GNSS antenna
  • Are successfully proven in the field and sold to customers worldwide

infiniDome leverages global relationships and collaboration with strategic customers and channel partners to address regional application use cases worldwide. For more information visit www.infiniDome.com or email info@infiniDome.com.

Company:

infiniDome, Ltd

 

 

Headquarters Address:

7 Ha'eshel St. Industrial Park (South)

 

Caesarea 3079504

 

Israel

 

 

Main Telephone:

+972-4-6273111

 

 

Website:

www.infiniDome.com

 

 

Type of Organization:

Private

 

 

Industry:

Transport

 

 

Key Executives:

CEO: Omer Sharar

 

President: Ehud Sharar

 

COO: Shaked Aviv

 

 

Public Relations

 

Contact:

Kristi Furrer

Phone:

303-525-0924

Email:

kristi@infiniDome.com

 


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
01:34pU.S. FDA Approves Kesimpta® (ofatumumab) in Relapsing Multiple Sclerosis
GL
01:34pOrganic takes on climate change
GL
01:34p113 Fairfax County-based Firms – and 199 in Northern Virginia Region – Make the 2020 Inc. 5000 List
BU
01:34pLYFT : to Suspend Service in California -- Update
DJ
01:33pFACTBOX-California is just one legal challenge for Uber around the world
RE
01:31pD&H Distributing Execs, Sales Leaders Win Industry & Regional Accolades From CRN, Dealerscope, Central Penn
GL
01:31pANALYSIS ON IMPACT OF COVID-19 : Business Travel Market 2020-2024 | The Growing Technological Advances to boost the Market Growth | Technavio
BU
01:30pFDA approves Novartis Kesimpta® (ofatumumab), the first and only self-administered, targeted B-cell therapy for patients with relapsing multiple sclerosis
GL
01:28pBRIDGELINE DIGITAL : Major US Drop Shipping Supplier Selects Celebros Search By Bridgeline to Enhance Their eCommerce Search Experience
AQ
01:28pTALEND S A : Named a Leader in 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Data Integration Tools
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1DIGITAL CHINA GROUP CO., LTD. : In U.S.-China tech war, investors bet on China's localisation push
2SCHAEFFLER : EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF SCHAEFFLER AG: Schaeffler AG Plans Creation of New Authorized Ca..
3BP PLC : Premier Oil lays out plan to extend debt facilities, posts first-half loss
4ADYEN N.V. : ADYEN N : publishes H1 2020 Shareholder Letter and Financial Results
5NVIDIA CORPORATION : Nvidia Reports 50% Sales Leap On Chip Demand -- WSJ

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group