Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Company Settles Unregistered ICO Charges After Self-Reporting to SEC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/20/2019 | 11:10am EST

Washington, D.C.--(Newsfile Corp. - February 20, 2019) - The Securities and Exchange Commission today charged Gladius Network LLC with conducting an unregistered initial coin offering (ICO), which the company self-reported to the SEC.  

According to the SEC’s order, Gladius conducted an ICO in late 2017, after the Commission had warned in its DAO Report of Investigation that ICOs can be securities offerings.  Gladius, a Washington, DC-based company, raised approximately $12.7 million in digital assets to finance its plan to develop a network for renting spare computer bandwidth to defend against cyberattacks and enhance delivery speed.  Gladius did not register its ICO under the federal securities laws, and the ICO did not qualify for an exemption from registration requirements. 

Gladius self-reported to the SEC’s Enforcement staff in the summer of 2018, expressed an interest in taking prompt remedial steps, and cooperated with the investigation.  The SEC did not impose a penalty because the company self-reported the conduct, agreed to compensate investors, and will register the tokens as a class of securities.  The case follows the Commission’s two recent ICO registration cases, in which companies agreed to pay penalties for similar registration violations and agreed to similar undertakings. 

“The SEC has been clear that companies must comply with the securities laws when issuing digital tokens that are securities,” said Robert A. Cohen, Chief of the SEC’s Cyber Unit.  “Today’s case shows the benefit of self-reporting and taking proactive steps to remediate unregistered offerings.”

Pursuant to the order, Gladius undertakes to return funds to those investors who purchased tokens in the ICO and request a return of funds, and register its tokens as securities pursuant to the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.  Gladius also will file required periodic reports with the Commission.  Gladius consented to the order without admitting or denying the findings.

The investigation was conducted by Laura K. D’Allaird and Marc E. Johnson of the Enforcement Division’s Cyber Unit and was supervised by Mr. Cohen.


© Newsfilecorp 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:40aDELIVERY HERO SE : Issuance of new shares in connection with existing stock option program and sale of shares for option holders by way of accelerated bookbuilding
EQ
11:40aGERRESHEIMER AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
11:39aNISOURCE IN : DE MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS NISOURCE INC. (form 10-K)
AQ
11:39aAgrisel Names Tim Martel Vice President of Sales and Marketing
GL
11:38aMARUBENI : & LO3 Energy Partner to Bring Transactive Energy to Japan
AQ
11:38aANADARKO PETROLEUM : Announces LNG Sale and Purchase Agreement with Pertamina
AQ
11:38aEQUINOR : Releases Draft Environment Plan for the Drilling Program in Permit EPP 39
AQ
11:38aPANORO ENERGY : Announces 50% Increase in 2P Oil Reserves at Tortue Field
AQ
11:38aMITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES : MHI Establishes Centrifugal Chiller, Air-conditioner and Heat Pump Water Heater C&E Company
AQ
11:38aROCKWELL AUTOMATION : & Schlumberger Enter Joint Venture Agreement to Create Sensia
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1FRESENIUS : Fresenius Backs 2019 Outlook, Hopeful About Future
2GRIEG SEAFOOD : EU raids salmon farmers in suspected cartel inquiry
3BRITISH LAND COMPANY : Mall operator Intu shares slump after dividend axed amid retail shakeout
4TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LIMIT : TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES : U.S. settles with Teva over keeping ge..
5PLUS500 LTD : PLUS500 : Holding(s) in Company

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.